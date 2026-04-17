Ravens fans express disgust with newly-designed uniform rollout

The Baltimore Ravens' uniforms will look a little different next season — but not by much. And therein lies the issue. On Thursday night, Jesse Minter's team unveiled four new sets of threads, — with Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, Roquan Smith and Zay Flowers as models — but fans on X seem to have preferred they had just stuck with what they had.

There are a few minor changes — for instance, switching the word under the jersey's collar to their city rather than their team nickname and adding a new "midnight purple" color — but the fans aren't very fond of the adjusted look. ,

Ravens fans criticize new uniforms for lack of meaningful changes

Or the digital video, complete with a foggy castle-type of setting, swarms of the black birds and, uh, even purple ooze dripping from under stone.

The Next Flight takes off pic.twitter.com/qLggrzB5Fi — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 16, 2026

"What in the Hogwarts," someone joked. "These look the same lmao."

"They look the same? Not that that's bad lol, but they look the same," one fan said.

"Basically the same with a new helmet... lame," another chimed in.

"Honestly... not a fan of these," someone wrote. "Previous uniforms were perfect, bar was set pretty high."

"This featured digital ravens more than it did the dang jerseys," a fan complained. "Hope there's more clear pictures of this for Ravens fans than this video."

Let's dive into the biggest changes in the Ravens' uniforms and what fans are saying about them.

Get rid of the new lid?

Ravens HC Jesse Minter | Lexi Thompson-Imagn Images

Maybe the most notable facet of the uniform overhaul was its new, alternate matte black helmet, dubbed "The Darkness Helmet." The team's website described the lid as "perhaps the splashiest change. It features black talon stripes and a two-toned front-facing Ravens logo with piercing red eyes."

The helmet will be worn with the Ravens' black jersey and pants. Worth mentioning, it's the same logo that sits above the player tunnel at M&T Bank Stadium.

One fan isn't thrilled with the logo, saying, "Man the front facing bird on the SIDE of the helmet bothers me so much."

"I HATE the black on black helmet!" someone added.

The two-toned approach might be hard to see on television, honestly.

"Matte finish is so bad," another agreed.

Simpler isn't always better, which the Ravens are learning

The Ravens ditched the drop shadow on their jersey numbers and swapped the gold trim for a "midnight purple stroke in all three primary jersey colors."

As just one of two teams that have purple as a primary color, it looks too similar to the other one.

"The new purple jerseys ... look like Vikings purple to me," someone said.

The typography, the team added, has been altered to have a "more consistent look amongst each numeral." But a minimalist approach, similar to other recently-redesigned uniforms, isn't the move.

"I'm noticing a trend with all the 'new' uniforms this year, and that is that they are all similar to their predecessor but slightly more minimalistic," someone criticized. "I think Nike is terrified of making something original because of how awful their track record is."