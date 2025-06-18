Ravens will learn Jaire Alexander lesson Packers fans already knew

Reunited and it feels so good! After being released by the Green Bay Packers as a post-June 1 cut, former Louisville Cardinals standout defensive back Jaire Alexander signed with his former college teammate Lamar Jackson's NFL team in the Baltimore Ravens. Alexander joins a Ravens secondary that might be the best in football with stars Marlon Humphrey and Kyle Hamilton at the very top of it.

For the time being, Baltimore is my way-too-early pick to win this year's Super Bowl. It feels like it is their time to finally put it all together while Jackson is still very much in his prime. That being said, just because his former U of L buddy is now aboard in Baltimore is not going to change what we and the Packers already know about him. Alexander is an immense talent for sure, but he is never healthy...

Ravens got a Jaire Alexander bargain for a reason

Normally, you cannot make the club in the tub, but if you know a guy, then maybe you can?! Baltimore is one of the NFL's most well-run operations for a reason. They always have a good defense. The offense can come and go at times, but it has mostly been there since Jackson took over for the ageless Joe Flacco way back in 2018. John Harbaugh has seen everything under the sun there.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported it is a one-year deal worth $4 million, with $2 million in incentives.

Deal breakdown: It’s a one-year, $4 million deal with Jaire Alexander having the ability to earn $2 million more in incentives. $6 million max value. https://t.co/7vecmvjvrh — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 18, 2025

Baltimore has to understand that Alexander has been playing in about half of the games since 2021.

Why the Baltimore Ravens were willing to roll the dice on Jaire Alexander

Yes, it may have had something to do Jackson chirping in the front office's collective ear, but I also feel that Baltimore owes it to the fans to try and go all-in on this team. If not now, when? Getting past the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC is easier said than done, but they are about as vulnerable as I can ever remember them being during the Patrick Mahomes/Andy Reid era. Can Baltimore surpass them?

Even if Alexander only plays in seven games again this season, Baltimore has him under contract and nobody else does. If he can stay healthy, Baltimore might hoist its third Lombardi Trophy in franchise history come mid-February. To me, this is the epitome of a low-risk, high-reward type of signing. With one-third of the contract's value being in incentives, what do the Ravens have to lose in all this really?

The past is the best indicator of future outcomes. There has been both good and bad on Alexander's NFL resume. Again, he became available for a reason. It is because the Packers had no faith that he could stay healthy for them. Not to say they are on the hook for whatever he does in Baltimore this season, but it would be so fitting for Alexander to have another Pro Bowl season in a contract year.

While I am a fan of Baltimore signing Alexander, I am fully aware of the risk that entails bringing him in.