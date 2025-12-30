Ravens should move on from John Harbaugh regardless of Week 18 result vs. Steelers

Most Baltimore Ravens fans under the age of 20 have really only known the team to be led by head coach John Harbaugh. Since his hiring in 2008, Harbaugh has recorded 15 winning seasons and lifted the Lombardi Trophy in 2012.

The Ravens have seen relative success under his leadership, but the NFL grants its laurels once a coach has left the game entirely. When one is still employed, it's all about a simple question: What have you done for me lately?

For Harbaugh, the answer to that question is a mixed bag. He's seen eight double-digit leads evaporate over the past four seasons and saw the team lose a franchise-worst six home games this year. Some would say he's on thin ice regardless of how the 2025-26 campaign concludes.

"Anything after today, I’m not thinking about because it’s not given for us to think about," Harbaugh told reporters ahead of Week 17. "We don’t have control over that, except for the job we do today. And if we do a good enough job today, then the opportunity to do that job or a different job will be there tomorrow. And that’s what you hope for."

Baltimore enters Week 18 with an improbable opportunity to claim the AFC North crown for the third consecutive year with a win over the rival Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Despite that favorable trend, the team still hasn't been able to find its way back to the Super Bowl in over a decade with talent like quarterback Lamar Jackson (the 2023 MVP) and running back Derrick Henry in its service.

Baltimore must move on from John Harbaugh after 2025 season no matter what

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns - NFL 2025 | Nick Cammett/GettyImages

Only a Super Bowl victory can potentially stave off the inevitable decision Baltimore must make after this year. And even then, why not send off the longest tenured coach in franchise history on a high note?

The Ravens offense has grown stale, even with Jackson under center and Henry in the backfield. Health issues haven't helped either: Jackson has missed four games this year due to injury and his status for Week 18 is uncertain at best. But since 2019, Baltimore has ranked in the top five for points-per-game just twice.

On the other side of the ball, Baltimore's defense has been ranked that high only three times since 2019. The Ravens have been wildly inconsistent, and Harbaugh has burned through seven defensive coordinators in his time with the team. Even if Baltimore beats Pittsburgh on Sunday and returns to the playoffs, that inconsistency has a greater chance of rearing its ugly head for a first-round exit than not. Ravens fans won't be able to take much more disappointment.

Harbaugh has had a good run, but it's time for fresh blood to take the helm in the Charm City. Father time will eventually catch up to Henry, and Jackson doesn't have much longer in his championship window before he potentially jumps ship (he has one more year under contract before a potential out in 2027, his age-30 season).

If Baltimore is going to take advantage of its stars, 2025 may be its best opportunity with Harbaugh's experience before a new regime must be ushered in.