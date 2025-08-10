Ref tackles CeeDee Lamb in Cowboys' preseason opener and that's not the worst of it

Not much has gone right for the Dallas Cowboys this offseason, albeit mostly self-inflicted. However, one bright spot has been the health of All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who openly talked about how "banged up" he was last year. The team understandably held him out of their 2025 preseason opener to avoid physical setbacks, though one game official ostensibly didn't get the memo.

Despite not being in uniform, Lamb took a massive hit in Dallas' exhibition contest against the Los Angeles Rams. The crazy thing about that statement is that an opposing player didn't deliver the blow; a referee did it. Yet, somehow that's not even the wackiest part of this absurd instance, considering the Cowboys superstar was penalized for taking the brunt of the collision!

CeeDee Lamb got run over by a referee while celebrating on the Cowboys sidelines.



Lamb received a flag for a sideline infraction 😅



🎥 @NFLPlus | H/T @SamGuzmanTVpic.twitter.com/KwjoEgQnap — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) August 10, 2025

Ceedee Lamb picks up penalty for getting laid out by ref in Cowboys' preseason opener

Lamb wasn't playing, but he was actively engaged in what was happening. The 26-year-old was just excited to see fellow Cowboys wideout Jonathan Mingo win his route and get open deep downfield. His reward for being a good, supportive teammate? Being on the receiving end of getting decked from behind -- by a ref -- in street clothes.

The zebras flagged Lamb for a sideline infraction, claiming he stepped out of the restricted area and into the umpire's path. Dallas' standout pass-catcher was assessed a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct foul. Yet, frankly, that was the least of Cowboys Nation's concerns as they watched him get clobbered.

Ref tackling CeeDee Lamb gives Cowboys fans jump scare

Cowboys fans briefly saw their lives flash before them. Dallas opted to rest Lamb and other key contributors to limit wear and tear ahead of the upcoming NFL campaign. Yet, danger found him in what will ultimately be remembered as a funny moment, knowing he's okay. Fortunately, this is merely a blooper, because it could've been much worse.

A shoulder ailment plagued Lamb for half of the 2024 season before the Cowboys shut him down for the final two contests. They're doing what they can to ensure the issue is a thing of the past and preserve his body. We're no doctors here at FanSided, nor do we claim to be, but getting clotheslined by a ref sounds like a counterproductive approach.

Thankfully, all signs point toward Lamb being fine and not suffering any serious injuries. He'll probably have a bruise to show for it, and a bunch of texts from his friends laughing at him.