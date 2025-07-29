Reliable Cowboys veteran quietly becoming a problem Dallas can't ignore

The Dallas Cowboys' training camp has been newsworthy, to say the least. The team is dealing with Micah Parsons' seemingly never-ending contract negotiations with Jerry Jones, and their offensive line is being hit hard by injuries. There is one storyline that may be flying under the radar.

Brandon Aubrey had been a sure thing since joining the Cowboys in 2023 out of the USFL. He made it to the Pro Bowl in each of his first two years with the team. But the word out of training camp this year is that Aubrey is struggling with consistency on kicks.

ESPN's Todd Archer noted during practice on Monday that Aubrey went four-for-six on field goal attempts. Those two misses were a wide right kick from 46-yards and a 50-yarder falling short after kicking it into the wind. As Archer notes, Aubrey is 9-for-12 on field goal attempts in training camp.

Look, this certainly isn't the end of the world that Aubrey has missed a couple of kicks in training camp. There's no denying the wind is playing a role in it. Yet, Cowboys fans are hoping this doesn't carry over into the season.

Last season, Aubrey had mostly been flawless in games, but there were some rough outings. There was Week 11 against the Houston Texans, where he missed a 40-yard field goal in a 34-10 loss. Then there was the following week against the Washington Commanders, where he saw his 35-yard attempt blocked and a 42-yard attempt hit the right upright of the goal post.

Aubrey was 40-for-47 on field goal attempts and was 14-for-17 from attempts 50 yards and beyond.

The last thing the Cowboys fans want to deal with is a kicker who was a reliable option turn into a liability. Fans will remember Brett Maher, who went 29-for-32 in the 2022 season, but had an awful Wild Card game performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he missed four point after attempts. The Cowboys opted against re-signing him after the season.

There is no need to panic about Aubrey as of now. But that could change if this becomes a common theme throughout training camp, especially if it's not windy.