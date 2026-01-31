Ripple effects of Steve Tisch's Epstein ties go far beyond the Giants

On Friday, the Justice Department announced the release of more than three million investigative files related to convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. One of the names that appeared in those files, according to a report from The Athletic, was New York Giants co-owner Steve Tisch.

The Athletic found more than 400 instances in which Tisch's name appears in the latest Epstein files, including emails in which Epstein "connected" Tisch "with multiple women". In a statement, Tisch claimed that his relationship with Epstein was "a brief association where we exchanged emails about adult women, and in addition, we discussed movies, philanthropy, and investments."

"I did not take him up on any of his invitations and never went to his island," Tisch added. "As we all know now, he was a terrible person and someone I deeply regret associating with.”

That characterization would seem to be contradicted by the messages unearthed by The Athletic. And neither Tisch nor the NFL can reasonably expect that explanation to make this story go away.

What we know about Steve Tisch's relationship with Jeffrey Epstein

The correspondence between Tisch and Epstein began in 2013, with Epstein appearing to connect Tisch with multiple women. “I can invite the [Russian] … to meet if you like,” Epstein writes in one, to which Tisch respond: “Is she fun?”

The emails continued for the next few months. In some, Epstein is offering descriptions of women that might pique Tisch's interest ("civilian, but Russian, and rarely tells the full truth, but fun”). In others, Tisch reaches out to try and arrange a meeting with women who were previously discussed. (“Is my present in NYC?” “Can I get my surprise to take me to lunch tomorrow?”)

No mention is made of Tisch and Epstein meeting in person, or of Tisch visiting Epstein at his private island in the Caribbean. But the evidence in The Athletic report does seem damning as to the extent of their relationship.

"During one exchange in which they discussed a date Tisch had been on," The Athletic writes, "Epstein wrote to Tisch: 'I am happy to have you as a new but … shared interest friend.'”

Can the NFL remove a team owner? There is a precedent

The NFL will no doubt need to conduct their own investigation into Tisch's involvement with Epstein. But even if he can be unequivocally cleared of criminal wrongdoing, it's hard to imagine how his continued involvement with one of the league's oldest and most storied franchises — and franchise he's served in a prominent role in 2005, 14 years after his father purchased a 50 percent stake — would be tenable for anyone involved. The crimes of which Epstein was convicted were heinous, to say the least, and Roger Goodell will want to do whatever he can to make sure the NFL remains as far away from them as possible.

And Goodell, and the league, do have a tool at their disposal to do so: The NFL’s Constitution and Bylaws lay out the process by which the NFL can strip an owner of their team. Any such action would need to start with either Goodell or a fellow owner submitting charges, at which point Goodell would be empowered to conduct an investigation “as he deems appropriate” and “make his recommendation thereon to the member clubs.”

The NFL has never made use of that power before. It's obviously a serious step, one that neither Goodell nor any other owner would take lightly. It's also possible that any such action would be open to legal challenge in court. And on the occasions when an owner has faced pressure due to conduct detrimental to the league, they've chosen to step aside rather than dig their heels in: Both Jerry Richardson and Daniel Snyder initiated the process of selling the Panthers and Commanders, respectively, after allegations of sexual harassment and racism surfaced against them.

Obviously we're getting ahead of ourselves here. But this is not something the league can just hope will go away with time. Goodell is going to have to be proactive here, and it's unclear how Tisch or his fellow owners will respond.

This story, and the NFL's involvement in it, could be just beginning

After Friday's release, the DOJ claimed that these latest documents fulfilled its obligations under the transparency law passed by Congress last year. But even if no more files are released in the weeks, months or years to come, there's still no telling what might come up as reporters and government officials continue to pore over the three million-plus pieces of evidence made available this week.

As of this writing, no other members of the Giants or any other NFL ownership group have been connected to Epstein or his crimes. It would be foolish to rule out that possibility entirely, however. And Tisch's relationship with Epstein will no doubt heighten scrutiny on the league's owners and their behavior moving forward.

The NFL is one of the most beloved institutions in American life, but Goodell needs to make clear early and often that even the appearance of misconduct will not be tolerated, and that there's no place for this sort of behavior within the league and its teams. The Epstein scandal has worked its way into so many corridors of power already, and it's naive to assume that sports are any different.