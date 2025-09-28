Roger Goodell openly admits he doesn’t care about player safety

With the NFL debuting in Dublin, Ireland on Sunday with a matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings, its clear the league is committed to expanding the game worldwide. In fact, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell explicitly said he wants to see more international games in the near future - 16 per season to be exact.

"In today's world, we have to be global," Goodell said at a promotional event in Dublin (h/t ESPN). "Every time we play an international game, fans say they want more. I really, truly believe our game can and will be global. Our job is to share our game with the rest of the world."

That would mean every team in the league would be required to play at least one game outside of the United States each year.

The NFL is scheduled to play a game in Australia next season and Goodell expects games in Asia are "probably" going to happen as well. That's a lot of travel and a lot of stress to put on teams.

Roger Goodell's lust for more international football puts player safety at risk

While it is cool and special to see the NFL played internationally, there are a lot of risks involved for the players and their bodies. That's on top of the already grueling schedule they play domestically.

Goodell's plan to have every team play one international game per season does not explicitly assign those games to a specific day of the week. One would assume they would all be played on a Sunday rather than on a Thursday or Monday night.

The latter options would open players up to unnecessary fatigue and risk injuries on unfamiliar fields. It rains a lot more in other places around the world than it does here. So, if players thought the MetLife turf monster was bad, just wait until they play on a soaked field in Europe.

"We are serious about being a global sport," Goodell added Saturday.

But are you serious about your players' health, Mr. Commissioner? Think it over and get back to us.