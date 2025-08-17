Roman Wilson silences every Steelers critic with big preseason game

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson had a de facto redshirt rookie NFL campaign, being limited to just five total snaps. The only way is up entering his sophomore season, though many are losing faith in the 2024 third-round pick, including Black and Gold fans. However, the team's preseason clash with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was an emphatic reminder that patience is a virtue.

It was late in the first quarter and Pittsburgh badly needed a spark. Their first two offensive drives ended with an interception and three-and-out, and the defense gave up a pair of Buccaneers touchdowns, showing minimal fight. That's when the Steelers decided to cut Wilson loose, finding him for multiple massive catches that quickly flipped the script.

Steelers WR Roman Wilson torches Buccaneers, doubters in strong preseason showing

Wilson got behind the entire Bucs defense for his first chunk gain, which went for 42 yards. The former Michigan standout's 4.39-second 40-yard dash speed was on full display. It could've been a paydirt trip if Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph hit him in stride, though Pittsburgh found the end zone a few plays later.

Roman Wilson has 72 receiving yards in the first quarter 😮



Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/XNVPUdu9eT — NFL (@NFL) August 16, 2025

Different signal-caller, similar result. Skylar Thompson's first play upon checking in for Rudolph was a 30-yard completion to Wilson. Pittsburgh's explosive young wideout found open space in the middle of the field and briefly turned the jets on before losing his footing. There was a five-yard cushion between him and the closest Bucs defender.

Just like that, Wilson torched the Bucs to the tune of two receptions for 72 yards ... after the opening frame. He didn't need more than a couple of touches to turn the tide of a contest that appeared headed for a blowout. His efforts gave the Steelers a chance to win until the very end before a game-winning Chase McLaughlin field goal. Nevertheless, scoreboard aside, Pittsburgh has to be encouraged by what it saw from the 24-year-old.

Could Roman Wilson be the solution to the Steelers' WR2 problems?

There's been a clear gap between prized offseason acquisition D.K. Metcalf and the next-closest pass-catcher throughout Pittsburgh's training camp, which happens to be Wilson. The latter has taken advantage of third-year speedster Calvin Austin III missing time with an undisclosed injury, but what are the odds this sticks?

Steelers wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni made it quite clear that Austin will be the Robin to Metcalf's Batman during mandatory minicamp in June. Meanwhile, Wilson is making his case to be Pittsburgh's No. 2 receiver, so it'll be interesting to see how or if things change.