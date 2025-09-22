Russell Wilson's performance leaves the Giants with a painfully obvious decision

Russell Wilson and the New York Giants made a statement to a national audience in the worst possible way on Sunday night. During the Giants' 22-9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Wilson threw for 160 yards, zero touchdowns, two interceptions, and completed 18 of 32 passes.

A couple of low lights included failing to get a touchdown at the goal line, tossing it the back of the endzone three times, throwing an ill-advised pass that resulted in Malik Nabers colliding with Nohl Williams, and two poor reads on his interceptions. In general, Wilson lacked mobility, accuracy and had no control of his deep ball.

Unreal sequence of red zone quarterbacking by Russell Wilson. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/JUlZcZKeDk — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) September 22, 2025

Heading into the season, everyone was wondering when rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart would start. The Giants traded up back into the first-round to draft Dart, and at this stage of his career, Wilson is limited. After his second poor outing, the Giants are left with no choice but to hand Dart the keys.

Sure, starting him against the Los Angeles Chargers, who have a stellar defense, isn't ideal. But could it get any worse for the Giants?

The Giants have no choice but to start Jaxson Dart

There was some buzz about benching Wilson after a Week 1 game against the Washington Commanders, where he threw for just 168 and completed 17 of his 37 passes. After a Week 2 outing where Wilson racked up 450 yards, three touchdowns, and completed 73.2 percent of his passes, the pressure seemed to be off Wilson.

However, after such a terrible outing, against the Chiefs, it's hard not to think about benching him. Additionally, Wilson's performance against the Dallas Cowboys came against one of the league's worst defenses. Even with this outlier performance, his 33.9 QBR ranks 30th in the league. Wilson's poor decision, mobility, and accuracy make benching him soon necessary.

If they don't bench Wilson next week against the Chargers, New York plays the New Orleans Saints in Week 5, which would be an easier game for Dart's first start.

I'm generally not the biggest fan of rushing QBs to play, especially with such a poor offensive line. Regardless, the Giants don't have much of a choice. They've been just 11-28 since 2023, and QB play has been a major issue for them. Dart is their QB of the future and gives them more upside than Wilson. Why not see what you have with him now?

Dart has elite arm strength, which could activate Nabers, and he gives the Giants a better chance of fielding a competent offense. Furthermore, the Ole Miss product led the SEC in passing yards (4,279) and completion percentage (69.3). Dart's blend of arm strength and accuracy makes him an intriguing young QB. While the rookie might struggle early, the best chance New York has to turn around their season is starting Dart. Expect the Giants to start Dart either in Week 4 or 5.