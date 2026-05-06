Russell Wilson's alternative to the Jets should force New York to run away

Russell Wilson is facing the same choice many NFL stars have had to make in the twilight of their careers. He can either continue to play football, as a bench warmer, or make just as much money (or more) on television as an analyst. On Tuesday, Wilson confirmed reports he had been made an offer by the New York Jets to back up his former Seattle Seahawks backup QB Geno Smith. The 2025 New York Giants passer also added that a role in broadcasting is also on the table.

“[The Jets] offered me, and I’m trying to figure out what the next best thing is for me to do," Wilson said via the New York Post's Ryan Dunleavy. "I still know I can play ball at a high level, but also I have an opportunity to do TV, so we’ll see what happens.”

Once the Jets learned that, they should've made Wilson's decision for him and walked away.

Lack of NFL interest in Russell Wilson is the only indicator Jets need to rescind contract offer

New York Jets general manager Darren Mougey | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There's only one veteran passer in the league who can command a one-year deal offer despite increasing age and declining play, and the Jets already have a bad history with him (ahem, Aaron Rodgers). Wilson may be a former Super Bowl champion, but his 2025 campaign has seemed to scare off any other suitors.

Wilson posted 831 yards, three touchdowns and three picks across three starts and six total appearances last season for Big Blue. He was yanked after failing to win in the first three weeks of the season after offering the promise of a steady veteran who could bridge the season for rookie Jaxson Dart and hand the reins off in a decent position.

The lack of confidence the Giants had in Wilson last year seems to have signaled to every other NFL franchise (besides the Jets) that he's not worth kicking the tires on anymore. Once that became painfully apparent - with networks looking to entice him into retirement and a studio - Jets general manager Darren Mougey should've gotten on the phone with Wilson's agent and told him, "On second thought, never mind."

It's natural for Wilson to want to continue betting on himself but he should seriously consider taking the TV job. He's got the charisma and football knowledge to bring some valuable insight to network shows. But if Wilson pushes himself too hard, he could end up with a serious injury or an even more unceremonious end to his career.