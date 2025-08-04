Russell Wilson teaching Giants a lesson Steelers fans already knew

The New York Giants are learning very quickly why the Pittsburgh Steelers had no problem parting ways with Russell Wilson. The Giants took a massive gamble in signing Wilson and it was probably more of a gamble than anything because he’s not as good as he once was. In Monday’s practice, for example, Wilson tossed a pick six to Jevon Holland. That’s the Wilson they’re getting.

Wilson, for as good as he is, is only productive when he has a weapon like Malik Nabers to carry the load. That’s not a bad thing, but it shows he’s no longer the type of quarterback that can elevate the offense anymore. George Pickens made Wilson look a lot better than he did last year.

And if we’re being honest, the real Wilson is the one that showed up the final month of the season when the Steelers went winless. Nabers doesn’t have the upgrade at quarterback like he thinks. In fact, I wouldn’t be surprised if Jaxson Dart sees time this year after Wilson inevitably loses the starting job.

Russell Wilson is showing New York Giants fans why they traded up to draft his replacement

The New York Giants were ecstatic to trade back into the first round to draft Dart. They’re soon going to find out why the Giants front office was so happy to land him. Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen are on their last straw with the Giants organization and are probably linked to Wilson. Though he’s on a one-year rental, if he doesn’t play well this season, it could mean an overhaul is due in New York.

The only thing that could save them is if Dart saves the day. Not only would it probably save Daboll and Schoen, but it would also prove they made the right decision, thus they just might be the right people to lead the team.

Giants have plenty of doubt about Russell Wilson already

Daboll and the Giants weren’t right to believe in Wilson. He’s washed at this point and Giants will soon be disappointed. There’s a reason they brought in Jameis Winston and drafted Dart. They don’t have any faith in him to get them where they want to go. They’ll probably give up on him sooner rather than later.

Wilson will probably do enough to be the starter for most of the year. But just in case he starts to regress, the Giants have reinforcements. Nabers will have more pressure than ever to be that guy for the Giants. This offense will only go as far as Nabers because with Wilson alone, it won’t be the season Giants fans hoped for.