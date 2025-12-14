Saints 3-round mock draft: How New Orleans can build around Tyler Shough

The New Orleans Saints have shown signs of life under rookie quarterback Tyler Shough during the second half of their 2025 campaign. That means New Orleans' front office must do everything they can to surround their young quarterback with more weapons via the 2026 NFL Draft. Finding a potential No. 1 wide receiver to grow alongside Shough will be a priority for the Saints in the early rounds. It should be a strong consideration for the franchise in Round 1. Some might also argue that replacing aging running back Alvin Kamara could come into play with that probable top-10 pick.

Kelvin Banks is growing into a quality tackle to protect Shough, but the Saints need to also do a better job protecting him via the interior of their offensive line. Drafting a guard doesn't help anyone win press conferences, but it could help Shough win a few more games in 2026. Executing the following draft plan in Rounds 1-3 could help get New Orleans back into the playoff picture sooner than anyone thought possible.

Round 1, Pick 5: WR Jordan Tyson, Arizona State

Plenty of Saints fans will be clamoring for Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love in this spot, but if they end up with a top-five pick it should be slightly too early to take a running back. That should allow the franchise's debate to zero in on Ohio State standout Carnell Tate or Arizona State star Jordan Tyson.

Both wideouts have the talent to merit such a high pick, but Tyson arguably has the slightly higher upside. He's had to produce without the surrounding talent that Tate has enjoyed throughout his collegiate career. His ability to produce yards after the catch would also help Shough out of jams next season.

One of the reasons why Arizona State WR Jordyn Tyson is a top 3 dynasty rookie pick is his YAC ability:



- Fluid natural athlete

- Instinctive, creative elusiveness

- Quick-twitch explosion out of his cuts



If you have rookie picks, you want to be in the top 3 this year. pic.twitter.com/3pnhBV7vSM — Snoog's Fantasy HQ (@FFSnoog) November 14, 2025

There are concerns about Tyson's durability, but they can be answered throughout the pre-draft process. If his medicals check out he could turn into a star for the Saints.

Round 2, Pick 36: OL Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon

Oregon OL Emmanuel Pregnon | Robin Alam/ISI Photos/GettyImages

New Orleans' offense could benefit from adding some nastiness to their starting group. That's why selecting Oregon guard Emmanuel Pregnon in Round 2 lines up as a good fit for the franchise.

Sure, the Saints could wait until a later round to fill a need at a non-premium position, but Pregnon would give them a plug-and-play starter ahead of Shough. He'll need to improve his pass blocking technique at the pro level but he's got the side to move people up front to open up holes for New Orleans' ground game.

Pregnon may not possess Pro Bowl upside but projecting him to be an above-average starter is a simple evaluation. Coming away with such a solid prospect in Round 2 would be a clean win for the team's front office.

Round 3, Pick 72: TE Max Klare, Ohio State

Ohio State TE Max Klare | Jason Mowry/GettyImages

Max Klare isn't going to blow anyone away as a dominant blocker at tight end, but he does have the speed required to trouble opposing secondaries down the seam. That quality could help unlock a new dimension for Shough in his second season as a pro.

Klare was featured more at Purdue than he has been this year at Ohio State, but his talent is obvious on film. He's got a nice knack for getting through traffic on intermediate routes to give his quarterback a nice outlet. That's a quality that will serve him well in the NFL.

Klare is not the next coming of Travis Kelce or George Kittle, but he can be a high-quality No. 2 tight end for an offense that knows how to use him. He can earn immediate playing time as a rookie in New Orleans.