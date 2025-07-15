Saints baffling quarterback decision is already aging poorly for two reasons

The New Orleans Saints drafted Tyler Shough in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft with the full intention of giving him the opportunity to compete for the starting job. That became a real possibility when Derek Carr retired after said draft, putting New Orleans in a precarious position. The Saints QB depth chart leaves a lot to be desired, with Shough and Spencer Rattler expected to battle for the starting spot in Kellen Moore's first season. To make matters even worse, Shough doesn't have a contract yet.

Shough is far from the only second-round pick seeking more guaranteed money in his rookie deal, but it could keep him from getting to training camp on time, thus putting the Louisville product and the team itself at a disadvantage.

Saints quarterback disaster could get even worse

Shough's competition, Rattler, has experience on his side, though some would argue he's a bit too erratic with the football to be counted on as a full-time starting quarterback. Shough is also a bit old for a rookie quarterback.

At 25, he's not quite in Brandon Weeden territory, but he's close. Shough must hit the ground running because he doesn't have much choice. He should already be in his physical prime, after all, while most rookies have a year or two to hit their stride. Who Dat Dish's Darrion Gray discussed the difficulties of a player like Shough to come into camp late.

“This is a risk Shough may not want to take,” Gray wrote. “It doesn't mean he'll sign a contract before training camp, but the odds of a holdout are lower for Shough than other second rounders. While a receiver can hold out then find his way back into the rotation, it's just one quarterback (who can start). That condition will weigh on Shough's mind when considering his decision, and it's not something his peers have to ponder.”

What will the Saints do at QB if Tyler Shough doesn't show up to camp?

However, Shough stands for more than just himself, but rather a purpose. He has the full power of the NFLPA behind him, and thus wants a guaranteed deal the Saints aren't willing to give him. This feels destined to lead to a longer standstill than either party would prefer.

If Shough is not ready for camp, it gives Rattler a massive leg up on his competition. It also speaks to why New Orleans should have either selected a quarterback higher in the draft, or managed to sign one in free agency. Instead, they assumed Carr would hold on for at least one more season, and were proven wrong. Add in Jake Haener's injury at OTAs, and the Saints quarterback room is a complete mess.

Not even Moore can fix this in his first season, but perhaps that's the point.