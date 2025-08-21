Saints’ QB nightmare tops wild Week 3 preseason predictions

Spencer Rattler is named the starter for Week 3 for Kellen Moore’s New Orleans Saints. And all we’ve learned is that the quarterback room is still a disaster and with options like Rattler and Tyler Shough – thanks Derek Carr – it’s not optimistic in the Big Easy. That quarterback battle highlights the all important final preseason game.

After this week, teams will cut their roster size down to the 53-man official size and will have a week off before the NFL season officially kicks off. From the Saints, to the New York Jets and the rest of the NFL slate, here’s some thoughts ahead of the final week of the preseason.

Spencer Rattler doesn’t solve New Orleans Saints quarterback problems

The New Orleans Saints really didn’t get any more clarity on their quarterback situation and regardless of what Rattler does in the preseason finale, it won’t really affect the Saints and their approach to Week 1. Ideally, you’d want Tyler Shough to start. After all, they drafted Shough in the second round. He’s the one they felt was their future. Even if Rattler shines in the preseason finale, he probably won’t be who Moore puts his faith in.

If I’m Moore, I’m probably putting more faith in Kenny Pickett than I am either Rattler or Shough. We can blame Carr all we want for putting the Saints in this position, but they refused to make any moves to improve this quarterback room. The best case scenario is Rattler doesn’t play well so Moore has reason to start Shough. If Rattler does play well, all it does is delay his inevitable benching.

Dillon Gabriel will steal Kenny Pickett’s roster spot on the Cleveland Browns

Dillon Gabriel didn’t bring a lot of hype with his NFL preseason debut like his competitor, Shedeur Sanders did. But he did do enough to make the quarterback battle for Joe Flacco’s backup job riveting. I think he’ll ultimately earn that over Pickett and Sanders; in fact he’ll probably end up taking Pickett’s spot on the 53-man roster.

Pickett hasn’t been a full participant in practice in a month and didn’t play in a single preseason game. The Browns probably won’t get anything worth keeping him around for in a trade, so simply cutting him might be the better option. The only reason they’d do that is because Gabriel looks better against the Los Angeles Rams than he did against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Though Sanders is hurt, he’s probably making the roster and with some time, could be a future starter in the NFL. As for Gabriel, thanks to Pickett’s injury, it wouldn’t be beyond the Browns to take three quarterbacks into Week 1.

This is an interesting situation in Cleveland, but all signs are pointing to Pickett being excused. He hasn’t gotten any game reps and though he’s a veteran, the fact that he’s fighting for a starting job is proof he’s nowhere close to being a starter in the NFL right now.

The Indianapolis Colts will learn a valuable lesson about their quarterback room

Riley Leonard will get the start in the final preseason game and the Indianapolis Colts are sidelining Anthony Richardson. It’s a puzzling move because, one, they know Richardson needs reps and are refusing to give them to him. On top of that, this is a chance to drive up his trade value rather than hide it. I know the Colts are hesitant to give up on him, but at this point, there’s nothing left to do.

Daniel Jones isn’t their answer and Leonard is a long term building piece at best. They have to come to the realization that their quarterback room is disastrous and if they don’t take it seriously, it’s going to cost a lot of jobs.

The worst thing Leonard could do is shine in the preseason finale and give the Colts even less clarity in their quarterback room. The Colts made a mistake by benching Richardson, or at least not starting him, this week. It will absolutely come back to haunt them.

The Washington Commanders will regret how they handled Brian Robinson Jr.

Brian Robinson Jr. is closer to being out of Washington than he is playing for them again after the team held him out of last week’s preseason game and flirted with trade rumors. While Robinson hasn’t been a feature back for them, per se, he’s been reliable. And how I see it, Austin Ekeler is old and has had his share of injuries. Robinson is a player that can be a consistent producer for them.

They are relying on a seventh-round rookie to essentially take on a bigger role. They have some other options, but Jacory Croskey-Merrit has garnered a lot of attention after his breakout performance with 18 carries, 70 yards and a touchdown. But will he be reliable?

The Commanders giving up on Robinson now feels unnecessarily drastic and could backfire. Withholding him from another preseason game is malpractice. At worst he gets injured and you can’t trade him. At best, he drives up his trade value and the Commanders can capitalize on it.