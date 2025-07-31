Saints rookie all but cemented his spot on the bench next to Kellen Moore

There are many reasons why the New Orleans Saints are not expected to do much this season. They have a first-time head coach in Kellen Moore, a first-time NFL offensive coordinator in Doug Nussmeier, and a declining roster overall. While Brandon Staley is a proven defensive coordinator, they have nothing to write home about at quarterback. This includes second-rounder Tyler Shough.

During Saints training camp practice on Thursday morning, Shough had a brutal go of it. Apparently, Staley was giving him all he could handle and more from a pressure standpoint. Shough was simply not ready for the blitz. While he may have not gotten the best of snaps from his center, once again, questionable decision-making got the best of this promising quarterback who looks good in shorts.

From purely a traits standpoint, I can understand why Moore and Nussmeier were enamored with Shough coming out of college. He was recruited out of high school by Oregon, had a decent run after that at Texas Tech before eventually making himself a draftable prospect during his one season at Louisville. Clearly, Shough was coached up by Jeff Brohm in the ACC. I could have told you that...

If Shough looks like this at practice, just imagine all the bad decision-making he will do in a game.

Rough day overall for Tyler Shough. Brandon Staley was throwing the kitchen sink at all the QBs and Shough struggled with the pressure. Wasn’t helped by some poor snaps, but still. Decision making not there yet. Had a bad end zone pick throwing off his back foot into double cov — Luke Johnson (@ByLukeJohnson) July 31, 2025

Either way, it is important for the Saints to understand exactly what they have in Shough right away.

New Orleans Saints may want a mulligan on Tyler Shough draft pick

After seeing only two quarterbacks come off the board in the first round, the Saints decided to make a guy who I was never sure was even remotely good at any of his three stops a second-round pick. I am old enough to remember the New York Jets' disaster of a draft pick in them taking Christian Hackenberg in the second round out of Penn State. He never even appeared in a game for the Jets...

Look. I want for Shough to succeed because nobody deserves to be labeled a bust before his career even really begins. That being said, he was always going to have a short leash with the Saints. Not only are Moore and Nussmeier former star college quarterbacks with NFL playing experience, but Nussmeier's son Garrett is the LSU Tigers' star quarterback entering his redshirt senior season.

While I may not be all that interested in seeing what 17 games' worth of starts could look like with either Jake Haener or Spencer Rattler under center, it may not be all that much better with Shough. The Saints are hoping he can become a viable high-end backup like Davis Mills became after being fed to the wolves in Houston. The worst part in all this for me is he might be the next Jimmy Clausen.

The Saints are not doing Shough any favors, but if he cannot help himself, then nobody is going to.