Saints veteran all but confirms Tyler Shough pick was a huge blunder

The New Orleans Saints drafted Tyler Shough with the idea that he'd take over for Derek Carr as their starting quarterback in 2025. Veteran tight end Foster Moreau, however, does not think Shough has separated himself from his competition at the NFL's most important position. That's bad news for Saints fans hoping to see their team make a surprise playoff push in 2025.

As a pass catcher, Moreau has a unique perspective on who he wants to play quarterback for his team next year. He needs a steady presence at signal-caller to maximize his own production. Quarterback play is crucial for his hopes of team and personal success.

That's why his recent comments, stating that the quarterback competition is equally split between Shough, Spencer Rattler, and Jake Haener are so troubling for Saints fans. At the very least, they should have hoped that Shough had shown enough in OTAs to nudge ahead of at least one of the team's returning quarterbacks.

Saints should be worried about Tyler Shough, but not panicking yet

It's too early for the Saints to panic, but it's important to remember that Shough isn't entering the league at the normal age of a rookie quarterback. He's a 25-year-old prospect that should be more polished than the average signal-caller entering the league. If Shough isn't able to win the job this year, it could portend a short stay for him in the NFL.

Proponents of Shough would point out that he's got an entire preseason to go before the franchise should be worried about his long-term prospects. There's every chance he can get a better grasp of the team's offense and defeat Rattler and Haener for the starting job before Week 1 arrives.

That's what the team's front office desperately wants to see happen. They clearly were not satisfied with what they got from either Rattler or Haener last season. That is why they chose to spend a premium pick on a new quarterback in April's draft. The team certainly had other roster holes to fill instead of taking a quarterback they planned to let sit for a season or two.

Moreau is only one player, so Saints fans should take his comments with a grain of salt. It's possible other receivers view Shough as the superior quarterback prospect. The tight end's opinion is a valid data point to consider, though. If other receivers start to say the same thing, it could be bad news for Shough's chances of elevating the team. It's the biggest issue Saints fans should be watching as the preseason rolls along.