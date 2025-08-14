Saints willing to take any warm body after just one week of the preseason

It took only one preseason game, but the New Orleans Saints are ready to shuffle the deck with its lackluster roster. No, this team is not expected to do much in Kellen Moore's first season as its head coach. However, general manager Mickey Loomis has been doing this a painfully long time. Every NFL roster has talent, but the Saints' is either getting old, or is fading fast. They might be in for it this year.

After losing to one of Moore's former employers in the Los Angeles Chargers in their first preseason game of the summer, the Saints opted to try out seemingly anyone and everyone under the sun on Tuesday. Saints insider Nick Underhill reported that the team tried out 12 players earlier this week. Some of the names are totally anonymous, but others used to be somebody way back in the day...

This is not the end of the world for the Saints, but rather a statement of the times. They need to find the right guys who want to be here, as this season could be more than just a couple of bumps in the road. Everyone in the NFC South is expected to do better than them this fall. Anything other than a last-place finish would be seen as a most pleasant surprise for this rebuilding team along the Gulf.

As stated above, Underhill listed out a dozen players who tried out with the Saints earlier in the week.

Saints tried out

G Cody Whitehair

WR Justyn Ross

C Scott Quessenberry

WR Cornell Powell

DT Jayden Peevy

WR Javonte Payton

DT Leonard Payne

G Mike Panasiuk

DT Tyler Manoa

C Nick Harris

DT Thro Griffith

WR Roderick Daniels — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) August 12, 2025

This is why I will give Moore the benefit of the doubt, while I am growing so impatient with Loomis.

New Orleans Saints will give anyone with a pulse a shot at trying out

As long as ownership gives Moore an honest chance at this, then I think the Saints' downturn as a franchise will not be extended. It may take a few years for them to get back on top, relatively speaking. They just have to accept where they are in their respective competitive life cycle. Moore should be well aware that he is no longer working for the Philadelphia Eagles. So what about Loomis?

The man made a living of kicking the can down the road like nobody's business. It worked out wonderfully for a while, allowing the Saints to remain championship-viable throughout the bulk of Drew Brees' career. However, these same sort of salary cap gymnastics made it easy for Sean Payton to abruptly retire on the team, shortly before taking over the Denver Broncos some two seasons later.

In the end, my favorite team's arch rival may be circling the drain presently, but I do empathize with the situation at hand for Moore. This was not one of the most coveted coaching jobs for a reason. While he does get to lead a team with a passionate fanbase moving forward, this rebuild will take some time. I hope that Moore gets to have his day in the sun leading the Saints. He may have to eat it.

For now, the Saints need all hands on deck to navigate what will be a treacherous season for them.