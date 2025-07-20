Seahawks clear runway for rookie playmaker with Noah Fant release

The Seattle Seahawks' tight end room will look rather different entering the 2025 NFL season. The Seahawks announced Suday that they have released tight end Noah Fant. Fant has spent the last three seasons with the Seahawks and was due for a non-guaranteed salary of $8.49 million this year.

Fant, a former fan favorite out of Iowa, was drafted with the 20th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos. In his six-year career in the NFL, Fant has collected 300 receptions for 3,305 yards and 15 touchdowns.

In his final season with the Seahawks, Fant recorded 500 yards and one touchdown on 48 catches. It'll be interesting to see with Fant available on the market, which NFL teams ends up signing him.

With the release of Fant, the Seahawks' tight end group now features rookie Elijah Arroyo, AJ Barner, Eric Saubert, and Nick Kallerup.

Noah Fant's release opens the door for Elijah Arroyo

Rookie tight end Elijah Arroyo will likely receive the majority of reps at the position for the Seahawks in the 2025 season. The Seahawks selected the Miami Hurricanes tight end with the 50th pick in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Arroyo had a breakout senior season at Miami, recording 590 receiving yards on 35 catches and seven touchdowns. His contributions at tight end last season earned Arroyo a spot on the ACC's Second All-Conference team.

Arroyo or Barner, the starting tight end for Seattle next season?

Arroyo has the potential to be a valuable tight end for the Seahawks, and his rookie season with Seattle will help set the tone. It'll be interesting to see how the Seahawks utilize both Arroyo and Barner in Seattle's offense throughout the season.

Barner, a 2024 fourth-round draft pick out of Michigan, was a reliable second option at tight end last season behind Fant. With Fant released, Barner and Arroyo could be fighting for the starting job at tight end throughout training camp and the preseason.

In his rookie season with the Seahawks, Barner collected 245 receiving yards on 30 receptions and four touchdowns. His four touchdowns were the most among Seahawks tight ends last season.