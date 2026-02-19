Seahawks DB Nick Emmanwori buried the Patriots with harsh reality check

The New England Patriots were embarressed in Super Bowl LX. Don't let the 29-13 score line fool you, it was a thorough beatdown by the Seattle Seahawks in Santa Clara.

"The Dark Side" defense was responsible for keeping the Patriots scoreless through three quarters and Seahawks defensive back Nick Emmanwori had a significant role in that unit. The rookie made four solo tackles in the big game but it was his efforts in the NFC Championship against the Los Angeles Rams where he really stood out.

Emmanwori made five total tackles, stuffed a runner and defended three passes. If you ask him, that performance meant more than the Super Bowl.

"No disrespect to the Patriots or nothing like that. I don't want to take nothing away from them, but that game, it felt like that game was legit," he told NFL Network's Kevin Patra. "You know how it is with the rivalries."

Patriots' blunders made Super Bowl LX as forgettable as last Seahawks championship

Seattle has played in four Super Bowls in franchise history. Their two victories have come in dominant fashion and made the memory of the games somewhat lackluster.

The 2025 New England Patriots looked to be a special team on paper and should've provided stiffer opposition for the Seahawks. Rather, they punted eight times, allowed six sacks and turned the ball over in three critical moments. A 9-0 halftime score would've had people yawning if it weren't for Bad Bunny's upcoming performance.

As a rookie, Emmanwori should be gushing about dominating in the Super Bowl but instead his thoughts still dwell on the opponent Seattle beat to just reach the title game.

"That game was definitely different. It was a different type of game. It was live. I was in my zone," he described of the win over the Rams.

That's got to be the ultimate insult to injury for New England. After a legacy of dominance itself under future Pro Football Hall of Famers Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, the team fell flat and looked more like the versions that lost Super Bowls XX and XXXI.

You can blame a light schedule or a lack of being truly tested but the bottom line is the Patriots have to address defensive deficiencies and beef up the offensive line for quarterback Drake Maye. Those issues were exposed on the biggest stage and Emmanwori's comments just highlight the embarrassment New England endured.