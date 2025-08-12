Seahawks diamond in the rough locked up a roster spot after just one preseason game

Jared Ivey went from potential sleeper in the 2025 NFL Draft, to undrafted free agent, to potential UDFA steal for the Seattle Seahawks. A bit of a rollercoaster offseason for the defensive end out of Ole Miss, who recorded 7.0 sacks in 12 games last year for the Rebels. Ivey looked like a potential day two or day three pick but tested horribly at the NFL Scouting Combine, causing his stock to tank quickly and leaving his name uncalled at the draft.

But Ivey signed an UDFA deal with the Seahawks and it took just one game for fans to start calling for him to make the 53-man roster. In the Seahawks preseason opener, Ivey was the No. 9-ranked rookie in all of football, according to PFF, which gave him an 84.4 grade thanks to four tackles, three stops and two assists. He was also given an 81.9 grade in the run game, showing some nice versatility in his first on-field action.

Yes, this is the first preseason game and yes, Ivey's success came mostly against second-unit guys, but it's still worth noting how impressive he was. He's done what he can in the limited real time reps he's had. This is how you carve out a role for yourself after going undrafted.

Jared Ivey has heaps of talent but some lingering questions

Clearly, Ivey has enough talent to stick around in the NFL. He stood out even among the Seahawks' draft class in Week 1, and if he strings together strong performances, it'll be tough to keep him off the team.

But seeing a guy this talented — who also produced at a high college level — fall completely off draft boards can also raise some red flags. NFL.com pegged him as a fifth-round pick but that prediction wasn't even close! Like I said, his combine performance was subpar, and his athleticism doesn't jump off the page (some would say it does the opposite) so he was pretty much overlooked by all 32 teams. But when he actually gets on the field to play... he produces. Isn't that what all of this is about, anyway?

With Leonard Williams and DeMarcus Lawrence manning the outside of the Seahawks defensive line, there isn't a pressing need for more edge rushers, but depth in the front seven is always welcomed, and any production Ivey could bring in year one would be a victory.