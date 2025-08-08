Seahawks fans learned an important Jalen Milroe lesson in preseason Week 1

The Seattle Seahawks preseason opener against the Las Vegas Raiders offered plenty of storylines, but none grabbed the fanbase’s attention quite like rookie quarterback Jalen Milroe. Drafted in the third round (92nd overall) out of Alabama, Milroe brought a mix of excitement and inexperience that gave Seahawks fans an important early-season reminder: talented rookies will flash brillance— but they’ll also have growing pains.

Milroe entered in the second half and immediately showcased why the Seahawks invested in him. He completed 6 of 10 passes for 61 yards and had 3 carries for 38 yards, including a jaw-dropping 27-yard run that served as the longest run of the game. On that play, it was QB read option and Milroe saw the edge rusher crash down, so Milroe made the decision to keep it and ran up the sideline for 27 yards, showing off his speed and explosiveness that made him one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in college football.

That play lit up social media and even drew praise from national outlets. NFL.com posted the run as evidence of his “wheels” and his ability to show off his speed and break away from defenders in stride. It was the kind of moment that can energize a fan base looking for the next big thing under center. If you could hear the crowd during the clip, the cheers were thunderous after seeing that electric run from Milroe.

Mike Macdonald is already onboard with Milroe

“I thought Jalen played well. I thought he made good decisions,” Macdonald said in his postgame press conference. “Operation-wise there are some things we want to be a little cleaner on. Throwing the ball accurately, throwing it on time, and then when it wasn’t there, extending plays with his legs, I thought was really cool.”

Milroe’s performance confirmed what coaches and scouts have said about him ever since his college days: his dual-threat upside is real. He has the speed to extend plays and to run QB read option where he can keep the ball and turn upfield for more than 10 yards. He has the arm strength to challenge defenses downfield.

But there’s another side to that coin. His accuracy and throwing motion still has some work to do, and his decision-making under pressure can be better. These next 2 games are critical for Milroe too see what he needs to improve on in a year that he will most likely sit behind Sam Darnold. However, you can see the talent from Milroe and the ceiling that he has. He can be something very special with a year of development.

After the game, Milroe was quick to acknowledge what it was like playing in his first NFL game and how him and the team can improve.

“I think the best thing for all of us is to regroup, but also build on this game. I think that’s so important,” Milroe said postgame. “As you go on any journey, you have to start somewhere. With that, you’re able to look upon what we did well, what we didn’t, and just try to build upon that, get one percent better as we have this opportunity. For me, it was just awesome to be in Lumen Field. That was my first time here in the stadium. So now the biggest thing is to keep on building and see every opportunity for us to get better.”

Seahawks fans should get excited but stay rational about Milroe

Milroe’s debut served as a reality check: development takes time. The highlights will come— like that 27 yard run— but so will the rookie mistakes. Fans who already anoint him as the quarterback of the future need to be reminded that consistency and development are important pieces, and not just quick flashes of talent.

Seattle’s coaching staff likely sees Milroe as a long term project, someone who can learn from Sam Darnold and Drew Lock while occasionally giving the offense a change-of-pace threat. His athleticism is too good to ignore, but his game still needs sharpening before he’s handed the keys.

Milroe was worth the pick Seattle used on him

Preseason Week 1 for the Seahawks wasn’t just about a single scramble or throw— it was about seeing the potential of a young quarterback and understanding the patience required to develop him. Jalen Milroe showed that he can electricity Lumen Field with one play, but he also reminded Seahawks fans that the path from raw rookei to reliable starter is a journey and will take development.

If Seattle stays patient and Milroe keeps developing, that journey might just end with a quarterback that can win games with not only his arm, but with his legs, instincts, and confidence. Kind of like one similar Seahawk quarterback that played here for a decade by the name of Russell Wilson.