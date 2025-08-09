Seahawks offense just unveiled a secret weapon fans didn't see coming

Lost in the bustle of the NFL offseason was the fact that the Seattle Seahawks are probably going to be pretty good this year. They reloaded with Sam Darnold at quarterback and despite sending wide receiver DK Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers, there's still a decent amount of weapons for him to work with.

However, one of those weapons will likely only be deployed when Darnold is on the sideline, believe it or not. Backup rookie QB Jalen Milroe showed out on Thursday, not just with his arm but his legs too.

The 22-year-old was drafted 92nd overall out of Alabama and went six-for-10 with 61 yards passing against the Las Vegas Raiders. On the ground, he rushed three times for 38 yards, showing off his dual threat ability that was already apparent from his days in Tuscaloosa.

Jalen Milroe could be the perfect package weapon for the Seahawks

It's highly unlikely Milroe will see any starting action for the Seahawks unless something goes terribly wrong with Darnold this season. But that doesn't mean he can't be a serious weapon for the Seattle offense to deploy.

Milroe rushed for 736 yards and 20 touchdowns for the Crimson Tide last year. That was a career high by a longshot even in a down year for Alabama. Seahawks fans should be encouraged by having a backup QB that can serve as a faux running back at the same time.

I'm not saying Milroe is going to become the next Taysom Hill, but he has a unique opportunity to prove he's more versatile than most teams gave him credit for entering the 2025 NFL Draft. He was selected in the third round for a reason, but if he produces more of what he showed on Thursday at a consistent level, he could turn out to be a draft day steal.