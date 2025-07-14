Sean Clifford receives a surprising vote of confidence Packers fans didn't expect

The Green Bay Packers have as solidified a quarterback situation as any team in the NFL. Not only is Jordan Love their long-term QB1, but Malik Willis is as good of a backup as there is in the league — we saw that in the games he started last season.

But while the Packers' QB room is set right now, as all NFL fans know, depth is crucial to survive. With that in mind, the Packers are bringing two quarterbacks, one of whom is Sean Clifford, to camp to provide depth behind Love and Willis. And it's safe to say Packers fans didn't expect to see him back in Green Bay.

Clifford, a fifth-round pick of Green Bay back in 2023 who has underwhelmed in any NFL situation he's been in, is not only with the team, but he's probably got a better chance to make the active roster than Packers fans want to admit.

Packers are dangerously close to committing to Sean Clifford

For Clifford to make the 53-man roster when the regular season begins, chances are he's going to have to be the team's backup quarterback. Teams do sometimes carry three quarterbacks, but those situations are rare, and it's unlikely the Packers will do so with their roster as currently constructed.

Clifford wouldn't be the backup if the regular season began today, but injuries, as Packers fans found out last season with Love, can occur at any moment to any player. An injury to either Love or Willis would instantly bump Clifford up to QB2 status.

Another way for Clifford to make the team would be if the Packers were to trade Willis away. This sounds crazy on the surface, but what if a desperate team were willing to overpay Green Bay in exchange for Willis, a starting-caliber quarterback with upside? Would the Packers really turn down a valuable asset for a player who'd merely be a backup in Green Bay? It goes without saying that if Willis were traded, Clifford would be bumped up to QB2.

Obviously, odds are, nothing will happen and the Packers will begin the regular season with Love and Willis as the only quarterbacks on their active roster. With that being said, the fact that Clifford is the QB3 feels a bit surprising given the years of tape that'd suggest he's just not an NFL-caliber quarterback. I mean, the team released him just last year! The Packers are giving Clifford a vote of confidence they won't, and frankly shouldn't, get behind. Upgrading the QB3 spot sounds like a foolish idea on the surface, but probably should be done to avoid Clifford sniffing the team's Week 1 roster.