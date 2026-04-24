Sean McVay's reaction to Ty Simpson pick proves Rams' risk wasn't worth it

This decision risks alienating both the veteran quarterback and the head coach, who had previously expressed a win-now mentality with other recent moves.

The Los Angeles Rams used their first-round pick at No. 13 overall to address a position that offers no immediate impact for the 2026 season.

Ty Simpson going to the Los Angeles Rams was not a surprising outcome. Ty Simpson going to the Rams at No. 13 overall, put NFL fans and, evidently, Sean McVay in a tizzy. Just look at McVay's expressions or lack thereof during the Rams' presser.

McVay's stoic expression says it all. He seemed to have little to no interest, and to be honest, I don't even blame him. Ultimately, there's a reason this pick was such a shock.

Rams botch best chance to win with Matthew Stafford

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The reason McVay wouldn't be excited about such a pick is that it has little to no impact on 2026. McVay hopes to win a Super Bowl, and Los Angeles' path to getting to the Big Game is through Matthew Stafford having another big year. In an ideal world, Simpson would only see the field in blowouts or a meaningless Week 18 game in 2026.

With the No. 13 overall pick, the Rams had a chance to select a player who could help the team win right now. Whether it was a pass catcher like Makai Lemon or Kenyon Sadiq, or an offensive lineman like Olaivavega Ioane, or even a defensive player, the Rams had several directions they could've gone in to give themselves a better chance to win in 2026. Instead, they drafted the one position that wouldn't impact them this upcoming season at all.

And what's worse is they took a player McVay hadn't even met. No, I'm not kidding.

Ty Simpson just said on @SiriusXMNFL that he’s never met Sean McVay. — Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) April 24, 2026

Rams risk losing Sean McVay with Ty Simpson pick

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Rams made this pick with the future in mind, and not only is that a slight to Matthew Stafford, but that could also be seen as a slight to McVay. Are we sure McVay, a coach who didn't seem to love this pick, is even in this for the long haul?

McVay might only be 40 years old, but he has considered retirement in the past. Odds are, he doesn't want to be a head coach for much longer. The Rams are really going to waste what could be one of McVay's final years by using a first-round pick on a quarterback when they could've simply bettered their own Super Bowl odds?

If anything, this could push McVay further out the door. Once Stafford hangs up the spikes, nobody should be surprised if McVay leaves with him, whether it's to go to another team or to retire. If that is indeed the case, was this really worthwhile? Could the Rams not have taken Stafford's successor in a later round or even next offseason?

Ty Simpson pick turns the heat up on Les Sneed

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Les Sneed had one first-round pick after using the other to acquire Trent McDuffie, and used it on a player that likely won't help at all this season, despite the team being in a win-now window. To be clear, this move can prove to be the right one.

If, when Stafford retires, Simpson fills in and the Rams don't miss a beat, even if McVay isn't part of the equation, Sneed will look like a genius. This is so clearly his guy, after all, especially when considering the connection he has to Simpson's family.

Rams GM Les Snead and UT-Martin coach Jason Simpson have a very strong relationship—to the point where Snead helped advise the family when Jason's son, Ty, was making a decision on whether or not to declare for the draft.



Now, Ty Simpson is a Ram. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 24, 2026

If it doesn't work out, though, and it's far from a guarantee that it will (just look at the Atlanta Falcons' situation), Sneed is the one who will take all of the blame. McVay clearly had little interest in this pick, and Sneed was only seemingly focused on keeping the Rams afloat in the future after Stafford retires.

Ty Simpson pick was not worth it for the Rams

Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Even if McVay was completely sold on Simpson being the Rams' quarterback of the future, it's hard to justify this selection. The Rams made it to the NFC Championship Game in 2025 and were very close to advancing to the Super Bowl. The Rams made a win-now move by acquiring McDuffie, only to go the other way with their other first-round pick and plan only for the future. They had a chance to better their Super Bowl odds, only to make their pick with maybe 2027 in mind, if not even later.

That, by itself, makes the pick feel not worthwhile. Adding in McVay's seemingly uninspired reaction, the Rams have a bad situation on their hands. The GM and head coach are supposed to be in lockstep. If they aren't, when the coach has already contemplated retirement, that's not a good thing.

Again, this can work out. Maybe Simpson leads the Rams to a ton of wins in the not-too-distant future and McVay sticks around. The odds of one, let alone both of these things happening, though, feel slimmer than Les Sneed would like to admit.

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