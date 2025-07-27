Sean McVay’s fingerprints are all over the Los Angeles Rams’ approach to defense, especially when it comes to second year standout and Rookie of the Year Jared Verse. McVay preaching, “controlled aggression,” isn’t just a catchphrase. It’s a blueprint, one that helped shape former Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald into a force and now he’s applying the same lessons to Verse. Rams fans can feel the energy percolating as McVay’s strategy unfolds.

“Just what we talked about, controlled aggression,” McVay said to reporters. “I like the way that he responded, one of the things that makes Jared great is that edge that he plays with. I can remember it’s the same things that Aaron and I used to talk about when he was playing. You’re always right on that line of using the aggressiveness, that edge. He likes to talk s*** and so you don’t want to take that away from him, but you want to make sure that you’re able to reset from one snap to the next. We always talk about, ‘Let’s respond, let’s not react.’ I like the way that he finished practice.”

McVay’s coaching philosophy with defensive stars

McVay connects with his players on a personal level. He demands the best and sets a clear standard for effort, discipline, and self-control. Young talent like Verse gets direct feedback, not only on what to do, but how to think and carry themselves. Accountability and trust are continuous themes in meetings and on the field. McVay’s methods help building a tight, team-first culture where players want to earn each other’s respect along with the coaching staff.

Verse is learning to channel his natural edge and aggression, just as Donald did under McVay. Coach McVay pays close attention to how Verse manages that aggression. Practices are intense, but McVay coaches him to stay disciplined, reset after each rep and avoid letting emotions take over. Verse mimics the demanding workouts and mental prep that made Donald an elite player. McVay’s message is to go right up to the line without crossing it.

Impact of controlled aggression

McVay’s approach for Verse is clear; play hard, but don’t lose control. He wants Verse to play with swagger and intensity but never loses his composure. McVay wants players who stay focused between snaps, showing that toughness isn’t just about hitting hard, but about bouncing back and concentrating on the next play. With McVay guiding him, Verse is already stacking up quarterback pressures and hits. His growth is raising the level of this Rams defense. Because of this, fans could see a more disciplined, potent defense in LA this season.