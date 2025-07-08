Sean Payton could finally get his favorite toy to the Broncos this year

The Denver Broncos traded a first-round pick for Sean Payton for a reason. After just two years on the job, Payton led the team to the playoffs for the first time since 2015, found their quarterback of the future in Bo Nix, and brought in top talent this offseason to really make a push for a deeper playoff run in 2025.

Training camp will be the start of the Broncos' quest to a Super Bowl. As is the case every year, teams can add talent, especially those who lost out on a roster spot on their respective team. Well, there is one name to keep an eye on, and that player has a ton of familiarity with Payton.

Larry Holder of The Athletic mentioned the New Orleans Saints' contract to keep an eye on this summer was tight end and utility player Taysom Hill. The 35-year-old has the highest salary on the roster, and the Saints could save around $10 million by releasing him.

"The Saints’ jack-of-all-trades offensive weapon possesses the highest salary cap figure on the roster at nearly $18 million. He also turns 35 in August and will attempt to return after an ACL tear in Week 13 last season," writes Holder. "New coach Kellen Moore seems optimistic Hill can return this season, but who knows if Hill will ever be the same given his age and the wear and tear on his body. The Saints could save $10 million if they cut Hill, but for once they actually don’t need the space since they’re around $23 million under the cap. Still, it’s fair to wonder if we’ve seen the last of Hill with the Saints."

If Hill is truly a training camp cut, one has to imagine Payton will be eager to add his former Swiss Army knife of a player.

Broncos are team to watch if Saints cut Taysom Hill in training camp

If the Saints were to move on from Hill, it's hard to imagine him not going to the Broncos. There is no player who loved using Hill more on offense than Payton.

Payton used Hill in a variety of ways. Whether it was lining up as a pass-catching tight end, taking carries out of the backfield, or even scrambling while lined up as the quarterback. Hell, Payton even tried selling everyone on Hill being Drew Brees' successor after his retirement in 2021!

It actually was a shock that Hill didn't end up on the Broncos when Payton went over in 2023. But Hill still had a role on the Saints under then-head coach Dennis Allen. In 2023, Hill had his best season, in terms of dual-threat stats. In 16 games, Hill ran for 401 yards and four touchdowns on 81 carries while catching 33-of-40 targets for 291 yards and two touchdowns. But in 2024, Hill was limited to just eight game after tearing his ACL.

The Saints have a new head coach in Kellen Moore. While he does think Hill can return this season, one has to wonder if he is really in his plans for his first season as a head coach.

The Broncos offense is pretty stout with Courtland Sutton and Marvin Mims Jr. at wide receiver, Evan Engram at tight end, and J.K. Dobbins and R.J. Harvey at running back. Bringing in a player like Hill to play the role of "decoy" could work wonders for the Broncos. Hey, Payton knows how to use him! Of course, that can only happen if the Saints opt to move on from Hill before the start of the 2025 season.