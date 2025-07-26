Second-round picks just set a precedent with holdouts that should terrify NFL teams

The 2025 NFL Draft will be looked back upon as one of the most historically significant of the game's modern era. Not because there was a plethora of future Hall of Fame talent selected but for the financial savvy of the players and their agents.

All but one player selected in the second round of this year's draft have signed their rookie deals with their respective clubs. Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins is the odd man out, but that's for non-money related reasons.

However, every player picked in that round successfully secured more guaranteed money in their deals than has historically been offered at each respective slot in NFL history. That means going forward, there will be a new ceiling and floor for guaranteed cash earned by the Top 40 picks in each draft henceforth.

Year 4 salary guarantees in the second round this year made it to pick 51, compared to last year, where they stopped after the 43rd pick. The amount of players that got year 4 guarantees does not surprise me, but the run on fully guaranteed deals early in the round is promising pic.twitter.com/QaINO1GfZq — Daniel Salib (@salibdaniel1) July 25, 2025

2025 NFL second rounders re-write the playbook for training camp holdouts

Every player that negotiated their way into more money upfront deserves every penny for their efforts. That's just how business works. But the butterfly effect of this moment will have team owners regretting it for years to come.

Each of the second-round picks had to hold out from team activities until they finally put pen to paper. That's not dissimilar to the path veterans looking for a new contract take when negotiations hit an impasse.

Now that owners have signaled they will capitulate to rookies looking for more guaranteed money, these vets have even more bargaining power to sit down and say, 'I'm happy to sit here and do nothing for as long as it takes because at the end of the day, you need me more than I need you.'

And if their original team doesn't meet them in the middle at least, there's always a healthy trade market that will see the veteran paid his worth. This is potentially the best news wide receiver Terry McLaurin could receive, and a warning shot to the Washington Commanders that holdouts eventually do get paid.

These rookies should be commended for helping future generations secure better contracts, especially with injuries becoming more and more prevalent. Though there may be consequences yet unseen despite the projected rise in salary caps in future seasons.