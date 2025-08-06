Shedeur Sanders’ debut might be a trap Browns fans don’t see coming

All or nothing, or so it seems... An opportunity of a lifetime has presented itself to fifth-round rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders ahead of his first preseason game for the Cleveland Browns. The former Colorado Buffaloes star will be getting the start vs. the Carolina Panthers on Friday night. While he has played well in training camp practice so far, he is getting this start most on a technicality.

This is because of the injuries suffered by Kenny Pickett and fellow draft classmate Dillon Gabriel. Pickett has not fully practiced in about two weeks with a hamstring injury. While Sanders did miss a day of practice due to shoulder soreness, he is ready to go. Gabriel suffered his first injury of camp on Monday. This necessitated the Browns' quick decision to sign Tyler Huntley off the street this week.

But what about Joe Flacco? Do you honestly think Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is going to want to play a 40-year-old quarterback and his projected Week 1 starter in any sort of meaningless preseason game this summer? Flacco used to be elite! He still might be, but the Browns are going nowhere if he is not healthy enough to play for them. So without further ado, let's bring on Sanders!

While I do have a feeling that Sanders will play well in the preseason, he has this working against him...

Shedeur Sanders' Cleveland Browns preseason debut will be under scope

The biggest thing that could be working against Sanders on Friday night vs. Carolina is he has not had all that many reps with the first-team offense in camp. No, I do not think a ton of first-teamers will be playing in this glorified exhibition for the Browns either, but I do think Sanders could be operating with somewhat of a limited playbook. He needs to get into timing and rhythm to make the most of it.

As long as the game does not look too fast for Sanders, he should be fine. Cleveland did use precious draft capital on him, so the Browns are going to want to see what he is all about before making any big decisions on him being part of this team for the foreseeable future. While throwing a pick or putting the ball on the ground may result in a field day on social media, he should be able to navigate either.

However, if Sanders is running for his life behind the pocket because he does not get through his progressions in a timely manner, that is so very problematic. He is coming into the league as a pocket passer with favorable comparisons to that of Geno Smith. Both can move a little, but that is not a focal point of their game. If Sanders has to scramble for a few yards at a time, he might not be the right fit...

Let's be perfectly honest here. Everything Sanders does and does not do will be magnified tenfold.