Shedeur Sanders' first start is what the Browns need despite dismal debut

The Cleveland Browns announced on Wednesday that Shedeur Sanders will start Sunday's game at the Las Vegas Raiders, and if you're a Browns fan, this is fantastic news. Before FanSided sends me in for a drug test, allow me to explain where I'm coming from.

Shedeur relieved Dillon Gabriel after his fellow rookie was concussed against the Ravens this past week, and he looked rougher than a Colorado frat guy after getting trampled by Ralphie the Buffalo. How rough? He completed only four of his 16 pass attempts for 47 yards, plus one more to the Ravens for good measure. He also carried the ball three times for 16 yards and was sacked twice, losing 25 yards and fumbling once. The Browns failed to score a single point after he came in, and Shedeur's resulting 2.4 QBR almost broke the scale.

Shedeur Sanders may not save the Browns, but they at least need to try

As they've done much of the season, Myles Garrett and the rest of Cleveland's defenders kept the Browns in the game, but the Ravens pulled it out late, 23-16. That dropped the Browns to 2-8 and brought them one step closer to cementing another top-five pick.

Shedeur was a lightning rod for debate as he plummeted in the draft, with some draft analysts like Mel Kiper Jr. pounding the table for him, while others claimed he would never become a viable NFL quarterback. The haters had their day on Sunday, but given that head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed after the game that Shedeur hasn't taken a single practice rep with the first-team offense, it's still too early to say that this matter is settled.

Ruling Gabriel out so early in the week guarantees that Shedeur will get all the first-team reps. That means he'll have some time to work on his chemistry with Jerry Jeudy, Harold Fannin Jr. and the rest of the guys he'll actually be playing with, instead of throwing to practice squad guys who'll never see the field.

That's the first reason Browns fans should be excited for Shedeur to get an honest shot this Sunday. Another is that he'll get to play against the Raiders, one of the few teams that's been as bad as the Browns this year. The game is on the road, but even that might be a blessing in disguise, as it'll be played indoors on turf rather than outside in likely cold and windy conditions. After going against the Browns' top-ranked pass defense all week in practice, lining up against the Raiders' 19th-ranked unit should be much easier.

Shedeur will have to avoid Maxx Crosby, but if he can, he'll have a chance to move the ball. He'll also be helped by Quinshon Judkins, who should find some room to run on a rush defense that ranks in the middle of the pack. The Browns can afford to call a balanced game and not put too much on Shedeur's plate.

Shedeur Sanders' overdue shot will set the Browns in the right direction

Cleveland Browns QB Sheder Sanders | Nick Cammett/GettyImages

Since taking over for the since-departed Joe Flacco, Gabriel has had ample time to prove that he's not going to be the long-term solution to the Browns' ongoing quarterback problem, which is why we wrote three weeks ago that Shedeur deserved a shot. It's unfortunate that his chance came about due to injury, but that often happens in the NFL.

With seven games to go in the season, Shedeur has a chance to show that he has what it takes. If he plays well or even semi-competently against the Raiders, then he should keep the job moving forward. The Browns are going nowhere this year, so they can use the final two months as an extended tryout for next year's job. Give Sanders a chance to prove the doubters wrong.

Even if he looks awful against the Raiders, that shouldn't change the Browns' thinking, but at least they'll be closer to knowing the truth. If Shedeur stinks it up and the Browns lose again, they'll be that much closer to a top pick.

There's an argument to be made that the Browns are a quarterback away from being a really good team. The defense is playoff-caliber. The running game ranks in the bottom third of the league, but Judkins has looked good against stacked boxes that are unafraid to get burned by an anemic passing game.

Cleveland has 10 picks in next year's draft, including two firsts after they traded down from No. 2 to No. 5 this past April so that the Jags could select Travis Hunter. That will be more than enough ammunition to get one of the top quarterbacks, and probably a serious weapon for him to throw to, as well. Likely Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza is expected to be one of the top quarterbacks available, as are Oregon's Dante Moore and Alabama's Ty Simpson. Any one of them could instantly elevate the offense.

Unlike most teams that throw a rookie quarterback into the fire, the Browns don't have to feel obligated to be patient with their two rookies, since they only used a third and a fifth to take them. If they happen to strike gold with one, then great. If not, then they can easily turn the page and make a play for a bigger name.

Fair or not, Shedeur's performance this week will go a long way toward determining his NFL future. If he balls out, then he'll have the rest of the season to lock up that starting job. If he plays like he did against the Ravens, then the Browns will know what they have to do. Either way, it's a win-win for the organization.