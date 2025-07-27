No one ever wishes for injuries to happen in any sport, but when they do happen to players — especially starters — others are expected to step up in their place. Browns presumed starter Kenny Pickett will miss at least a week, according to Adam Shcefter of ESPN, meaning Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders will all get more reps at Browns camp in the coming week.

It's probably not how Sanders wanted to (temporarily) move up the Browns depth chart, but in the NFL, you take any opportunity that is presented to you, and Sanders will more than likely work more with the first team offense now without a clear starter in the mix.

Kenny Pickett will be sidelined with hamstring injury

Pickett's ailment doesn't sound overly serious, and he'll be reevlauated in a week, but a lot can happen in one week in training camp.

Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel are locked in unique QB competition

It's not often that two rookies from the same draft are part of a QB competition at camp, but that's the case with Sanders and Gabriel, both 2025 draft picks.