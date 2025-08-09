Shedeur Sanders made the Browns coaching staff look silly in just one preseason half

When the Cleveland Browns selected Shedeur Sanders with the 144th overall pick in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, many believed he would simply be a developmental arm buried on the depth chart. Entering the preseason and camp, despite a good OTAs and minicamp, Sanders was slotted as the Browns QB4, sitting behind veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, and fellow rookie Dillion Gabriel — a third-round pick from Oregon.

Tonight, Sanders flipped that narrative in just one half of football. Facing off in his NFL preseason debut, the former Colorado standout looked poised, polished, and downright dangerous. Sanders threw for 138 passing yards, completing 14 out of his 23 pass attempts and throwing for two touchdown passes. He showcased his decision-making and ability to stay calm under pressure whenever he was getting pressure in his face.

Cleveland’s coaching staff had positioned Sanders as a long-term project, but in just one half, the 22 year old forced a reevaluation. His accuracy, pocket presence, and ability to extend plays and push the ball downfield were what he was normally doing in college so it wasn’t surprising to see him doing in just one half. Both of his touchdown throws to Kaden Davis came with pinpoint accuracy and great ball placement, his main strengths coming out of college.

For a player drafted on Day 3, Sanders looked determined and calm under the pressure he was facing. Fifth round quarterbacks rarely see significant snaps early in their careers, but Sanders' performance made it clear he may belong in the conversation for immediate depth chart movement. Against the 2s and 3s of the Panthers, he commanded the offense with his 2s and 3s with ease and looked like a competent quarterback.

Shedeur Sanders already made the Browns QB decision more difficult

It’s worth noting that Sanders' rise could spark an interesting dilemma for the Browns. Gabriel, the higher draft investment, had been expected to compete for QB3 or backup reps behind Pickett and Flacco.

However, Gabriel injured his hamstring last week along with Pickett and it has sidelined the two quarterbacks the last week, which has allowed Sanders to get more reps — and to maybe gain the upper hand. Sanders has given the coaching staff a performance that can not be ignored— a live arm, great accuracy and the ability to extend plays while staying poised.

The Browns quarterback room suddenly feels more competitive than ever right now. What was once seen as a straightforward order may now become one of the most closely watched storylines in Cleveland’s preseason and in the NFL. Sanders, who carried the weight of heavy scrutiny during the pre-draft process, delivered a statement that went beyond stats: that he has arrived.

One half of preseason football doesn’t guarantee a roster shake up, but the Browns may already be second-guessing how they valued their rookie quarterbacks. If Sanders continues at this pace, the idea of him being QB4 might go down as one of the shortest-lived depth chart decisions of the summer.

Looks like the “ developmental project” player just put the coaches on notice.