Shedeur Sanders' make-or-break moment is coming earlier than anyone expected

Shedeur Sanders is the most interesting player in NFL training camp this year. On one side, the Cleveland Browns quarterback is being hyped as a potential starter. On the other, he's at the bottom of the depth chart and is the most expendable of the four QBs on the roster. The spectrum of possibility for him coming out of the offseason is endless. Then again, his fate could be sealed as early as Friday.

The Browns are reportedly giving Sanders the start when they face off with the Carolina Panthers in their first preseason outing. That's according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

It makes sense when you think about it. Despite Sanders' current place on the depth chart, the Browns don't have many other options. Back up Kenny Pickett and third-stringer Dillon Gabriel are both dealing with hamstring injuries. It sounds unlikely Pickett will play at all while Gabriel is still limited in practice — it remains to be seen if he'll get live reps either. Meanwhile, there's little to gain from starting Joe Flacco.

Sanders may be getting this opportunity because of circumstances around him, but how he got the start doesn't really matter. What he does with it will matter. For better or worse.

Shedeur Sanders will walk a tightrope in preseason start for Browns

Friday night could be a sink or swim moment for Sanders. He'll either come out of the game looking like a legitimate contender for the starting job. Or he'll make it very clear why he's No. 4 on the depth chart.

One preseason start won't determine his standing alone, but it'll go a long way to create the narrative around him for the rest of camp. Is he fighting for the top spot on the depth chart or is he fighting for a roster spot? We'll get our clearest answer to that question when he's helming the Browns' offense for real.

He's got to make the most of this opportunity because he might not get many better. Pickett and Gabriel will eventually return from injury. They'll take his reps and priority in preseason games. That is, unless he gives the Browns a reason to go all-in on him instead.