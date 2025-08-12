Fans of the Cleveland Browns had plenty to talk about after Shedeur Sanders made his NFL preseason debut, but it wasn’t just his performance on the field that drew attention. A brief exchange between Sanders and longtime Browns reporter Tony Grossi quickly became the talk of social media following the Browns’ 30-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers. Many believed Sanders sought out Grossi to address the reporter’s past criticism, but the real story was a little different.

“I actually came up to him and we were both laughing by the end,” - @TonyGrossi on his postgame interaction with Shedeur Sanders. pic.twitter.com/wTYjqhyqcZ — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) August 11, 2025

"We're both laughing at the end," Grossi explained. "Now somebody asked me what did I say to make him laugh, and to be honest I'm trying to recollect that. I know, he started saying ‘Why do you hate me?’ and my response to him was listen I do say positive things. I've written positive things about you, and I said listen this is your big night. I mean congrats you had a big night. So I don't know what precipitated the laughter. I can't recall. But that's where it ended."

Shedeur Sanders shines in NFL preseason debut

Sanders made a strong first impression in his Browns debut, completing 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns in a win over the Panthers. He also added 19 yards rushing, showing good instincts and the ability to improvise once plays broke down. In a quarterback room packed with experienced veterans, Sanders’ poise and production set him apart. He proved that he can handle the big moments, even under extra scrutiny.

After the game, cameras caught Sanders and Tony Grossi in what looked like a tense verbal interaction. Clips and headlines suggested Sanders approached Grossi to call him out for negative coverage. In reality, Grossi approached Sanders. The moment ended with both men laughing, not arguing. Grossi later confirmed he started the conversation and said it was friendly.

Media tone and controlling narratives

Sanders’ willingness to address criticism directly, even playfully, gave fans a look at his confident personality. Grossi, who has been critical of Browns young QBs, even congratulated Sanders on his strong debut. This exchange showed Sanders isn’t afraid to speak up and defend his performance, a quality that could serve him well as he adjusts to the NFL spotlight.

This exchange struck a chord because it showed a rookie quarterback pushing back against a narrative, something we rarely see firsthand. It showed how today’s athletes want to control their own stories and aren’t afraid to call out media personalities, especially when the cameras are rolling.