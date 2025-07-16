Shemar Stewart needs to come to Bengals realization before it's too late

Cincinnati Bengals 2025 first-round pick, Shemar Stewart, is the talk of the town for many reasons off the field. Instead of preparing for training camp, he’s making headlines for a contract dispute that puts his first NFL season in serious jeopardy. With rookies set to report and Bengals fans eager for a strong start, Stewart’s holdout has become a major concern. But that's becoming true for both the team and himself.

Of course, this sounds weird since he was drafted by the team less than three months ago. However, the root of this standoff is unique. Stewart and the Bengals have agreed on the basic’s details of a four-year, fully guaranteed deal worth about $18.9 million. The sticking point is a team-added guarantee void clause.

This clause will allow Cincinnati to cancel future guaranteed money if Stewart faces certain disciplinary actions. Stewart, fresh from Texas A&M and financially secure from NIL deals, publicly opposes this move. He’s skipped team activities and is reportedly training on his own.

The Bengals’ requested clause isn’t standard for first rounders. Since the 2011 CBA, these rookie deals have included strong guarantees with few exceptions. Adding a default clause for off-field conduct sets a precedent that could ripple through future rookie contracts. Stewart's case is being watched across the league by agents and players alike, as it could signal a new normal for rookie negotiations.

Bengals' Shemar Stewart needs to realize his options are dwindling

The clock is ticking with limited options for Stewart:

Either agree to the Bengals’ terms or stay out hoping they fold

Continue holding out and re-enter the 2026 NFL Draft

Request a trade before the season starts

Sue to try and return to college football, risking legal battles and eligibility issues

Skipping his rookie year without signing a contract means re-entering the draft next spring. Stewart risks potential injury, a drop in draft stock or getting picked by a team in a worse situation. Although it’s hard to say there are too many worse front office situations than in Cincy, who are notoriously known for being cheap across the board.

However, signing now allows Stewart to start his NFL journey, compete for playing time, plus build on his reputation and those relationships within the organization.

Though Stewart’s NIL money gives him rare leverage, NCAA rules block most drafted players from returning to college after being drafted. Legal challenges are possible, but they’re uncertain and the process is usually slow. Most experts say Stewart’s shot at suiting up for Texas A&M again are slim.

Shemar Stewart has made a statement, but his options are limited and the window to act gets smaller by the day. The Bengals need him in camp. Stewart must decide if he will join his teammates or risk missing what should be the first year of his career. Meanwhile, Bengals fans are hoping this all gets worked out and Stewart steps on the field soon.