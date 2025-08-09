Shemar Stewart's debut made Bengals' contract tantrum even more embarrassing

Shemar Stewart's well-chronicled contract dispute is now officially water under the bridge. But seeing him in a Cincinnati Bengals uniform in the team's 2025 preseason opener versus the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday night made it real. And the first-round rookie's NFL debut also reminded us how silly and tumultuous his negotiations were (and still are) for no reason whatsoever.

Stewart's presence was felt almost immediately after checking into Cincinnati's 34-27 loss to the Eagles. He sought Philadelphia running back AJ Dillon out and thunderously stuffed him in the backfield for a loss of three yards. It was an emphatic message from this year's No. 17 overall selection on his third pro snap, and not his only highlight of the evening.

A few quality reps by Texas A&M first round pick Shemar Stewart in his preseason debut with the Cincinnati Bengals.



Stewart played 18 snaps against the Philadelphia Eagles, had a TFL and was active in the pass rush: pic.twitter.com/qOqxIzgIh2 — Tony Catalina (@Tony_Catalina) August 9, 2025

Bengals fans were happy to see Stewart on the field, let alone playing well. If the early results are any indication, he has the potential to be an impactful contributor for this franchise for a long time. Moreover, Cincy has a glaring need for his services, which (again) raises questions of why they dragged out the stalemate until late July.

Bengals first-round rookie Shemar Stewart's NFL debut makes fans wonder why contract dispute happened

Whether against the pass or run, inside or outside, Stewart was a thorn in the Eagles' side. Anyone can use a versatile chess piece that can move along the front and impact multiple facets of the game, especially the Bengals. Cincy boasted a historically bad defense in 2024 and is at a public impasse with the leader of their already-vulnerable stop unit, All-Pro Trey Hendrickson.

Was stringing Stewart along and trying to make an example of him over some language in his deal, and the commotion it caused, worthwhile? He and the Bengals ultimately agreed to a fully guaranteed four-year, $18.97 million pact. Yet, that doesn't mean damage wasn't done, and on multiple fronts at that.

Shemar Stewart contract drama put Bengals behind the eight ball

First, Stewart missed valuable practice reps, albeit only skipping a few training camp sessions. The learning curve from college to the league can't be overstated and makes every opportunity to adjust imperative. Development and building good habits should be the Bengals' top priorities for him, though financial logistics clearly took precedence.

Secondly, and perhaps more importantly, Stewart addresses a massive area of weakness for the Bengals. With or without Hendrickson, the Texas A&M product bolster a group that has struggled to stop anyone. Cincy allowed the fifth- and ninth-most points and yards per game last season, respectively, and it cost them a playoff berth.