Should the Bills fire Sean McDermott? 3 candidates that can change Buffalo's fortunes

Another year, another heartbreaking loss for the Buffalo Bills in the playoffs. Despite entering the postseason with the most favorable bracket its ever experienced in the Josh Allen era, Buffalo fell 33-30 to the No. 1 seed Denver Broncos in overtime on Saturday afternoon.

So who gets blamed this time? Head coach Sean McDermott, whose defense struggled early and collapsed late? Allen himself, who committed multiple ugly turnovers? The Bills Curse, which has hung over this franchise since the early 1990s? Whatever fans decide to take their frustrations out on, it seems more than apparent that something needs to change in order to get over the hump. And at this point, Buffalo is running out of other buttons to press.

The pros and cons of firing Sean McDermott

No matter McDermott's overall record, it's worth evaluating the coaching situation, especially with so much recent playoff disappointment. There was no Patrick Mahomes, no Lamar Jackson and no Joe Burrow in the Bills' way this time, yet the result was the same. Allen's championship window will eventually close, and after frustrating eight years (all of it with McDermott at the helm) he may need new direction in addition to a serious roster overhaul.

Despite earning MVP honors in 2024, and essentially being a perennial contender for the award during McDermott's tenure, there comes a point where you have to ask: "Has this pairing reached its ceiling?" The 29-year-old shouldn't be doomed to the fate of becoming this generation's Matthew Stafford.

Aside from that, Buffalo's defense — which McDermott has full responsibility over — gave up 24 or more points eight times this season including the playoffs. The Bills are too talented to keep finding themselves in the tight situations they always wind up in this time of year.

Hitting the reset button gives Buffalo a chance to make serious roster changes that will only help Allen going forward. You can't keep relying on Khalil Shakir as your WR1 and then looking to tight ends Dawson Knox and Dalton Kincaid to bail you out on third downs. Keon Coleman hasn't developed like everyone hoped, and bringing in aging veterans like Brandin Cooks to fill out the depth isn't going to cut it.

On the other hand, you risk losing the one football mind that enabled Allen's rise to NFL stardom (sorry, Brian Daboll). Is there really anybody else out there that would be worth dumping the best coach the team has had since Marv Levy?

Who should the Bills hire to replace Sean McDermott?

Kevin Stefanski

NFL: JAN 04 Browns at Bengals | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

The two-time NFL Coach of the Year appears to be the top quality candidate remaining on the market after John Harbaugh signed with the New York Giants. And Stefanski earned those two awards with less than stellar rosters and pretty poor talent at quarterback.

Imagine what he could do with Allen as his signal caller, and a roster that features a true WR1? He knows how to maximize a running game (see: Nick Chubb ranking third on the all-time franchise rushing list) and can reinvigorate Buffalo's schemes with a fresh set of eyes on the playbook.

Mike McCarthy

Washington Commanders v Dallas Cowboys | Sam Hodde/GettyImages

It's been awhile since we've seen McCarthy on an NFL sideline, but perhaps Buffalo would be a solid landing spot to relaunch his career. He's proven his worth with quarterbacks, helming teams that helped Aaron Rodgers earn four MVPs and Dak Prescott to four Pro Bowl selections.

The only hesitation for fans may be that his playoff success took a sharp downhill turn when he arrived in Dallas. His time management in crunch time was particularly questioned. If there's anything his departure from the game should've helped with, it's reflecting on his weaknesses. Perhaps he could teach Allen a thing or two about adversity and finally get himself and the team over the dreaded playoff hump.

Klint Kubiak

Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles Rams - NFL 2025 | Harry How/GettyImages

The Seattle Seahawks looked the part of Super Bowl contenders all season, and that's mostly to the credit of offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak. He's brought a fresh approach to the team's play-calling, and combined with solid talent like QB Sam Darnold and wideout Jaxson Smith-Njigba, the team has looked nearly unstoppable.

That's the kind of ingenuity Buffalo needs in its leadership, someone who can work with weapons and maximize their potential. That's not saying Kubiak will turn Shakir and Coleman into Offensive Player of the Year candidates, but a young, fresh mind would do wonders for the Bills.