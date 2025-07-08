Slandering Steelers, Mike Tomlin destined to backfire for Justin Fields' new teammate

The New York Jets are looking to turn over a new leaf after years of dysfunction. Is it actually possible to operate like a normal franchise in East Rutherford? That is one of life's eternal questions. But the Jets are taking the right steps, hiring a great culture-builder in Aaron Glenn after the disastrous Robert Saleh era. New York also kicked Aaron Rodgers to the curb, a wise decision for a team looking to flush out unnecessary dramatics.

Taking Rodgers' place is Justin Fields, a 26-year-old former first-round pick who ironically comes over from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Fields' replacement in Pittsburgh? None other than Aaron Rodgers. So far the vibes around New York are much better with Fields, who is a calm and level-headed leader. His new teammates are already coming to his defense as questions swirl around his future.

Fields inked a two-year, $40 million contract in New York with $30 million guaranteed. Last season saw Fields start six games (and produce well) for the Steelers, only to get demoted to QB2 once an aging Russell Wilson got healthy. Pittsburgh wanted a second chance to get the Fields experiment right, but the Ohio State product showed so desire to stick around. He will instead look to prove the Steelers, Mike Tomlin and any other doubters wrong.

Jets safety Andre Cisco is all-in on the Fields revenge tour.

Jets teammate Andre Cisco can't wait for Justin Fields to prove his worth

"Getting to know (Fields) up close as a teammate has been really, really special," Cisco told SiriusXM NFL Radio (h/t NFL.com). "I'm glad that I get this opportunity to get behind him and support him as he takes on that role. We already know what quarterback means in the NFL. I'm excited for him to prove those who are doubting him wrong and those who are supporting right, because I think he's gonna have a huge year."

It's not hard to read between the lines here. Of course Fields has plenty of doubters outside the Steelers organization, but his choppy career arc is the primary reason for those doubters to exist. We can rightfully debate whether or not Fields is a long-term starter in the NFL, but had he finished a full season in Pittsburgh and led the Steelers to a postseason berth (and perhaps avoided the five-game slide Russell Wilson perpetrated late in the campaign), the discourse around Fields would be dramatically different right now.

Mike Tomlin went with Russ over Fields because the former is a proven winner. He's more experienced. That's just how this business works sometimes. A lot of businesses work that way, actually. But at time went on and Wilson's production tapered off, it became clear that Pittsburgh probably made the wrong choice at QB. Tomlin tied himself to a sinking ship. Now it's 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers, another past prime has-been who is bound to deliver diminishing returns for the perpetually good (but never great) Steelers.

Can Justin Fields actually prove the Steelers wrong?

Fields has a lot to prove still. He's an incredible athlete who provides substantial value as an off-script runner, but he leaves much to be desired as a pocket presence. Fields can render quick decisions and deliver the simple throws over the middle, but he can push it downfield and generate explosive plays on a regular basis? Not so much based on what we have seen to date.

The raw athleticism and talent level is undeniable, but Fields struggled to find stability in Chicago and now he's picking up a new scheme from a new coaching staff, in an organization famed for its instability. There's so much that could go wrong, especially with the 2026 NFL Draft presenting such an intriguing crop of quarterbacks if the Jets aren't 100 percent sold on Fields after year one.

If Fields can add more dynamics to his game and change the narrative around his performance with the Jets, however, he will be absolutely beloved in that fanbase. You won't find fans more desperate for a quarterback to rally around. Just don't get your hopes up, New York.