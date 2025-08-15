Special Olympics athletes stole the show at Vikings-Patriots joint practice

With the NFL preseason in full swing, the Minnesota Vikings and New England Patriots took time out of their joint practices to host a flag football event with Special Olympics athletes from Minnesota and Massachusetts at the Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center the practice facility of the Vikings in Eagan, MN.

A day of fun and exciting competition begin with the Special Olympics athletes watching the joint practice between the Vikings and Patriots in a VIP viewing area, and a tour of the Vikings Museum. Following practice, the athletes received football instruction and motivation from two NFL Coach of the Year award winners, Patriots Head Coach Mike Vrabel and Vikings Head Coach Kevin O’Connell.

Vrabel led the athletes through receiving drills, placing a big emphasis on proper technique, while O’Connell gave a motivational speech and led them in the customary Vikings SKOL chant before the games began. Vikings defensive tackle Harrison Phillips and former NFL linebacker and current Vikings Director of Player Engagement Jasper Brinkley joined O’Connell, while Patriots players Drake Maye, Stefon Diggs, Mack Hollins, Hunter Henry, and Jack Gibbens spent time and went through drills with the athletes from both teams.

Adrian Sugre, a Special Olympics athlete who traveled on a plane for the first time from Massachusetts to compete in the event, could not put into words his excitement working with athletes from his hometown NFL team.

“Meeting Drake Maye and Coach Vrabel was amazing. It helped me get a lot better with my game, my mentality and really staying in the game and not getting to stressed,” said Sugre.

Second-year signal caller Maye led the teams in passing drills with a focus on accuracy and ball placement, but the second-year pro was not only teaching the athletes the necessary skills to succeed at the quarterback position but learning from them as well.

“What I struggle with when I’m playing is bouncing back from a bad play or a play I wish I had back. Out here they have shown me, hey just get on to the next play, I got it next time. They are so upbeat and such joy they bring to every play in the huddle,” said Maye. “I think that’s something I can really take to the field me with me. The energy they bring and the fun they have out there reminds me what football is all about.”

Phillips lent his expertise for the Minnesota team on the defensive side of the ball understands the value of events like this one.

“We are playing competitive flag football, and we are encouraging all of our young adult athletes and our adult athletes to get out, stay active, find sports and the amazing qualities sports brings,” said Phillips.

Minnesota will serve as the host city for the 2026 US Special Olympics games to be held June 20-26, with Flag Football being one of the competitions.

Phillips a longtime supporter of the Special Olympics is excited for the games in 2026.

“As a midwest kid, born in Omaha, and playing for the Vikings, it is so special having the Twin Cities to be able to host this. The games get bigger every year. It is special to see athletes from all over the country come together to compete. I can’t wait for the Twin Cities and the salt of the earth people who live here to come and support.”

Following the competition, Phillips and Maye joined United Healthcare, the presenting partner of the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games, in supporting and amplifying the mission of the Special Olympics by spending extra time with the athletes and providing words of support and encouragement. Both players plan to continue their support during the upcoming season and honor the 2026 USA Games through the NFL’s My Cause My Cleats initiative.

Matt Thompson, a unified partner from the St. Croix Valley Lumberjacks in Minnesota, learned a lot from both teams as his team prepares for the games next summer.

“It is great to see their competitive nature. We are the same way with our flag football practices. It was a fun day all around,” said Thompson.

Since 2010, flag football has been a part of the Special Olympics USA Games and will continue in 2026 with traditional and Unified 5v5 competitions.

