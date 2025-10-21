Spoke too soon: Lions got the calls for once, which turns the NFC on its head

Well everything was supposed to be good for the officiating crew this week and then the Detroit Lions-Tampa Bay Buccaneers game happened and they whiffed on quite a few calls. Nonetheless, some of the questionable calls cost the Buccaneers a chance at remaining atop the NFC standings.

It’s rare, but the Lions got some calls and they ultimately made the most of it as they beat the Bucs 24-9 at home and are now tied for second in the NFC with four other 5-2 teams. The Lions were fortunate enough to get two challenges overturned with Cade Otton coming up short of a first down and a pivotal turnover. Here’s where the Lions were bailed out in the big, Monday Night Football win.

Detroit Lions get big turnover with first down challenge

I know all turnovers get reviewed so the interception that needed replay review to be confirmed doesn’t technically count for the Lions, but it certainly is big for them to get that turnover. I’m sure even if it wasn’t automatically reviewed, Dan Campbell would have reviewed it because it was that kind of night for the Lions. Arthur Maulet was able to rip the ball out of Otton’s hands to secure the interception for the Lions in the first half.

Should this be ruled an interception for Lions? pic.twitter.com/K47nJC6kHn — Rate the Refs (@Rate_the_Refs) October 21, 2025

It was a play that showed just how much the Buccaneers struggled on Monday night. They didn’t score their first points until the end of the first half and Maulet’s interception was the second-straight possession that ended in a turnover. This one isn’t completely on the refs because in real time it does look like a tie ball, which goes to the offense. But it was clear Maulet maintained possession and the replay official got it right.

Dan Campbell’s big challenge helps ice game for Detroit Lions

The Bucs were driving and looking to cut into Detroit’s lead late in the game. They decided to go for a fourth down conversion and after Mayfield connected with Otton, it originally looked like the Bucs extended their drive … or did they? On the field, they said he gained enough for a first down, but on the replay, it was clear he was short.

After review the refs rule that Cade Otton was short of the 1st down marker. Successful challenge for the Lions pic.twitter.com/rr7WNudBxf — Rate the Refs (@Rate_the_Refs) October 21, 2025

How did the refs miss that? There’s usually an official that’s lined up with the first down marker on the sideline and he should have been able to see he was short. Either way, good on Campbell for reviewing that. I don’t know if it would have drastically changed the outcome, but it ultimately ended up being a good challenge.

Missed tripping call adds to Tampa Bay woes in loss to Detroit Lions

Tyrus Wheat got away with a possible tripping call as the officials missed the play. Wheat came off the edge and provided pressure on Baker Mayfield. As Mayfield attempted to extend the play on the outside, Wheat stuck out his leg in an effort to slow down Mayfield and not let him get on the perimeter. It ended up being a tripping call that was missed.

Missed tripping call on the Lions. pic.twitter.com/2hyxPKA4Q3 — Rate the Refs (@Rate_the_Refs) October 21, 2025

The game was already out of hand so it may not have changed if the Bucs were able to cut into the deficit, but it’s yet another call the Lions were bailed out on. Being an NFL official is hard, but you have to get the calls right. The Lions are used to being on the other side of the calls, but it fortunately worked for them on Monday night.