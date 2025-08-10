Steelers add insult to Will Howard's injury without saying a word

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Will Howard went from receiving Ben Roethlisberger comparisons to sitting on the bench with a broken hand during the team's first preseason game. Life comes at you fast in the NFL, especially for a player like Howard who is fighting for a roster spot. Pittsburgh is unlikely to straight-up release Howard after training camp, but his opportunities could be limited moving forward thanks to some outstanding play from the Steelers QB room on Saturday.

Against the Jacksonville Jaguars, both Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson proved why they're in the mix for the QB2 and QB3 spots on the Steelers roster. While Thompson is far more expendable than Rudolph – the latter knows Pittsburgh's offense better and has won games down the stretch for the Steelers in the past – Thompson showcased what he can do against the Jaguars. In a 31-25 win, Thompson completed 20-of-28 passes for 233 yards and three touchdowns. Thompson took the majority of the snaps, going from a training camp underdog to a serious threat to overtake Howard as QB3.

What did the Steelers think of Skylar Thompson's performance?

Thompson was quick to credit Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, currying favor to a coach who likely holds the veteran quarterback's roster fate in his hands.

“I thought it started with Arthur just getting the plays in efficiently and being able to operate,” Thompson said. “I thought we had a good rhythm and tempo in and out of the huddle all day.”

For Thompson to make the roster, though, he'll have to play well enough in joint practices and the remainder of the preseason to take any decision out of Mike Tomlin's hands. Considering Rudolph is solidified as QB2, the Steelers are likely to side with a rookie over another veteran project at QB3. Howard does have that going for him.

Should Will Howard be concerned about his future in Pittsburgh?

As a sixth-round pick, Howard should play every practice as if it could be his last day on the team. That being said, it would be a surprise if the Steelers part ways with a late-round pick like Howard this early in his development. The far more likely scenario is that Howard is placed on the practice squad due to the promise he showed early in camp and the praise he received from Aaron Rodgers and Roethlisberger. That puts a player like Thompson in a rough spot.

The good news for Thompson is that regardless of his status in Pittsburgh, assuming he continues to play this well in the preseason, he should be able to find a job somewhere for another QB-needy team. Most of Thompson's snaps on Saturday came against second and third-string defensive players, at best. That is incredibly important to keep in mind.

Unless the Steelers start giving Thompson snaps with the first-string offense – which backup quarterbacks like Rudolph can typically receive during the week in case of an emergency – then Tomlin clearly doesn't view him as a long-term option.

For now, Howard is safe – but his seat is warming ever so slightly.