Steelers are coming to a sobering realization with Aaron Rodgers under center

The Pittsburgh Steelers are all-in on the 2025 season. They acquired a superstar receiver in D.K. Metcalf and signed him to a contract extension. Then, this past week, they made a blockbuster trade with the Miami Dolphins to acquire cornerback Jalen Ramsey and tight end Jonnu Smith. Oh, and they signed former four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers to be their starting quarterback.

Even with all of these huge moves, the Steelers aren't getting any love from oddsmakers.

Andrew Fillipponi of 97.3 The Fan recently noted that oddsmakers have the Steelers as favorites to win just six games in the 2025 season. That's right, just 6-of-17 games. The only games they are favored to win are Week 1 against the New York Jets, Week 2 vs. the Seattle Seahawks, Weeks 6 and 17 vs. the Cleveland Browns, Week 9 against the Indianapolis Colts, and Week 15 vs. the Dolphins.

This is the most all-in the Steelers have been to try and make a return to the Super Bowl. Yet, they are only favored to win six games, which would be the lowest win total of Mike Tomlin's entire tenure as head coach.

Let's take a look at the Steelers' full schedule:

Week # Opponent 1 at New York Jets 2 vs. Seattle Seahawks 3 at New England Patriots 4 vs. Minnesota Vikings 5 BYE WEEK 6 vs. Cleveland Browns 7 at Cincinnati Bengals 8 vs, Green Bay Packers 9 vs. Indianapolis Colts 10 at Los Angeles Chargers 11 vs. Cincinnati Bengals 12 at Chicago Bears 13 vs. Buffalo Bills 14 at Baltimore Ravens 15 vs. Miami Dolphins 16 at Detroit Lions 17 at Cleveland Browns 18 vs. Baltimore Ravens

It's not a shock that the Steelers aren't favorites in matchups against the Baltimore Ravens or Detroit Lions, considering they are Super Bowl contenders entering the 2025 season. But there are some stunning decisions for the Steelers to lose, such as the New England Patriots and Chicago Bears, both of whom finished in last place in their respective divisions in 2024. However, with both having new head coaches, the oddsmakers like their odds against the Steelers.

Again, it's only July, and training camp hasn't begun yet. Those odds are going to change once we get closer to those matchups, whether its because of momentum or injuries.

There is a lot riding on this season for the Steelers, Rodgers has said this is likely his final year playing in the NFL. But let's not forget, he is two years removed from a torn Achilles tendon and is 41-years-old. How good can he be on a new team in a division with tough defenses?

MIke Tomlin has never had a losing record during his tenure with the Steelers, and have not won a playoff game since 2016. Considering the big-name additions, this is a team that should make the playoffs at minimum, on paper. If they do make the playoffs, can they at least advance to the second round?

We'll see if the odds shift by the time Week 1 rolls around. But so far, the oddsmakers aren't sold on the new-look Steelers.