Steelers destined to be disappointed by this big offseason addition

The Pittsburgh Steelers made headlines with one of the NFL’s boldest offseason moves: signing a four-time MVP quarterback, Aaron Rodgers. On the surface, it was a splashy, aggressive play by the Steelers to reignite a team that finished 10-7 in 2024 and flamed out in the Wild Card Roud. However, once the excitement fades and the pads come on, Pittsburgh may find itself trapped in a short-term gamble that delivers more frustration than fulfillment.

Rodgers bring pedigree and playoff experience, but expectations in Pittsburgh have yet to be made and fans are starting to become impatient with this football team. Here’s why the Steelers are destined to be disappointed by by their new Pro Bowl quarterback.

1. Rodgers’s 2024 wasn’t vintage Rodgers

In 2024, Rodgers started all 17 games for the New York Jets after returning from his Achilles tear. He threw for 3,897, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions — solid numbers, but not the eye-popping production we’ve come to expect from him. His passer rating of 90.5 and PFF overall grade of 77.8 ranked him in the middle of the pack — respectable, but hardly elite like he once was a couple of years ago.

He also posted a 65.9 percent completion rate and a 6.8 average yards per attempt, both noticeably lower than his peak years. According to PFF, Rodgers ranked 15th among quarterbacks in overall grading. At this stage in his career, Rodgers is a game manager with flashes of his former self, but is no longer a week-to-week dominator.

2. Age and durability remain real concerns

Rodgers turns 42 in December, and he hasn’t played a full season without injury concerns since 2021. Though he made it through the full 2024 season, he looked visibly slower, less mobile in the pocket, and just didn’t look like himself all year long. It isn’t crazy to have questions about a 41-year-old quarterback who hasn’t played in a playoff game since 2022.

Quarterbacks don’t age like wine, especially those who thrive on off-script throws. Rodgers has always been a rhythm and timing passer, but when the physical traits erode, so does the margin for error.

3. Chemistry won’t be immediate

The Steelers are banking on an instant connection between Rodgers and new No. 1 receiver DK Metcalf. Metcalf is a physical freak with elite speed, athleticism and great hands, but he isn’t a polished route runner. He had 66 catches for 992 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns in 15 games, but he was ranked out of the top 30 by PFF in route running metrics.

And the rest of the receiver room? Well, after trading George Pickens to the Cowboys, there’s a glaring lack of proven secondary options. You still have Calvin Austin III, who could be a solid WR2, but the rest are unproven. Just today, the Steelers traded for pro bowl TE. Jonnu Smith, who could come in and be that weapon that is reliable, but time will tell if Rodgers can connect with these weapons. If defenses key in on Metcalf and take him out of the game, this offense could sputter fast.

4. Offensive line protection remains suspect

Rodgers was sacked 40 times last year behind a Jets offensive line that crumbled under pressure. Unfortunately for him, Pittsburgh hasn’t made significant investments in their own O-line. The Steelers gave up 38 sacks in, 2024 and struggled in pass protection against elite fronts. In a division that has 3 teams that have ruthless defensive fronts, asking a 41-year-old Rodgers to survive and thrive behind an average unit is a tall order.

Rodgers has a tendency to hold the ball and search for big plays — great when it works, disastrous when it leads to hits and fumbles. Like I said earlier, he’s now playing in a division with Myles Garrett, Trey Hendrickson (in case he returns to the Bengals), and a much-improved Ravens pass rush.

5. This is a one-year gamble

Rodgers is on a one-year deal since he particularly stated on the Pat Mcafee show that this would be his last year playing football, making this entire plan a win-now bet. If he flames or suffers another injury, Pittsburgh does have a backup plan just in case by drafting Will Howard from Ohio State in the 2025 NFL Draft, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that Howard is the “franchise QB”.

Sure, there’s some upside if it all clicks. But there’s far more downside if Rodgers falters — which, statistically and physically, is plausible.

The bottom line for the Steelers

Pittsburgh is taking a big gamble by signing Rodgers, essentially saying that this is a win-now year for them. They have retooled the offense for Rodgers, traded for two new weapons for him, and drafted a running back from Iowa in Kaleb Johnson. But beneath the surface, there still are serious red flags: Rodgers is 41 years old and declining, the offensive line remains a question mark and there are too many unproven weapons besides DK Metcalf and now Jonnu Smith.

For a franchise known for stability and discipline, this offseason has felt like a mess for the Pittsburgh Steelers. A lot of scratching your head type of moves. If Rodgers doesn’t defy the odds and turn back the clock, the Steelers are headed towards a disappointing 2025 season, and Steeler fans will not hold back their feelings on this organization.