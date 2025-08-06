Steelers dodged a massive QB bullet even if Aaron Rodgers crashes and burns

The Pittsburgh Steelers waited until June to get their starting quarterback under contract, but they ultimately got it done. Aaron Rodgers is set to be the undisputed QB1 heading into the 2025 season in what may very well be his final year in the NFL. It is a gamble for the Steelers, as Rodgers is now two years removed from a torn Achilles.

Even though Rodgers is viewed as a risky play for the Steelers in 2025, they could have been in much worse shape.

As the Steelers were looking at their quarterback options, they were interested in acquiring Matthew Stafford as he explored a trade from the Los Angeles Rams. Ultimately, Stafford stayed put on a new contract. But on Wednesday, it was revealed that Stafford is dealing with an aggravated disc in his back and required an epidural to deal with it. The Rams say Stafford is week-to-week, but this is a real concerning injury.

The Steelers dodged a huge bullet by losing out on the Stafford sweepstakes.

Steelers might be proven right for going after Aaron Rodgers following Matthew Stafford update

The Steelers weren't the only team to lose out on Stafford, as the New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders also pursued the former Super Bowl 56 champion. The Giants pivoted to signing Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, and drafting Jaxson Dart, while the Raiders traded for Geno Smith. The Steelers were the last team to get their starter under contract, but it was Rodgers.

Stafford has a history of back issues, even as recent as the 2022 season. In the team's Super Bowl defense year, Stafford only played nine games, dealing with multiple concussions. But what ended his season was a spinal cord contusion, forcing him onto injured reserve.

While the Rams expect Stafford to be ready for the start of the season, dealing with a disc injury in your back doesn't sound good, especially for a quarterback that's 37 years old.

For Rodgers, he hasn't been the same as he was during his late years with the Green Bay Packers. But last season, his numbers weren't that bad with the Jets. Rodgers threw for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions on a 63.0 completion percentage.

Sure, Rodgers is far from a sure thing entering his age 42 season, but he doesn't have a lingering back issue like Stafford is currently dealing with.