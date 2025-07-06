Steelers fans are hyped as Jalen Ramsey links up with Troy Polamalu

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made it blatanlty obvious that they are going all-in this upcoming season, as they hope to make a return to the Super Bowl. After acquiring wide receiver D.K. Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks and signing four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers to play quarterback for them, the Steelers made one more blockbuster move. That move was acquiring cornerback Jalen Ramsey, along with tight end Jonnu Smith, from the Miami Dolphins in a deal involving draft picks and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Ramsey is the huge piece of the deal, as when he's healthy, he's one of the top cornerbacks in the game. This move helped stack Pittsburgh's defense even further, in hopes that can help them make it through the gauntlet that is the AFC.

Steelers fans should be hyped about the addition of Ramsey. They should be even more ecstatic after finding out that former Steelers defensive back Ryan Clark connected Ramsey with franchise legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Troy Polamalu.

Steelers fans ecstatic to see Jalen Ramsey connect with Troy Polamalu

Let's just say that Steelers fans are ecstatic seeing the team's new cornerback on a video call with Polamalu, one of the top defensive backs in the franchise's history.

Polamalu made a name for himself in Pittsburgh due in part to his hard-hitting and instinctive play-style. Polamalu is quite possibly one of the franchise's best draft picks ever, as he helped bring the Steelers two Super Bowl titles, while also having four First team All-Pro, two Second team All-Pro, and eight Pro Bowl nominations during his 12 years with the organization.

In Ramsey, the Steelers are getting one of the best cornerbacks in the league in recent memory. In his nine years in the NFL, Ramsey has seven Pro Bowl nominations, three First team All-Pro nominations, and one Super Bowl title to his credit. This past season with the Dolphins, Ramsey recorded 60 total tackles (39 solo, 21 assisted), 11 passes defended, and two interceptions. In pass coverage, Ramsey allowed 44 receptions for 462 yards and three touchdowns on 71 targets, per Pro Football Reference.

Ramsey took to Instagram following this social media post from Clark, thanking him for connecting him with Polamalu and saying, "I can't wait to be a part of something special!"

Jalen Ramsey to Ryan Clark on setting up his FaceTime call with Troy Polamalu; "man i appreciated that big bro realrclark … much love! I can’t wait to be apart of something special!"#Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/wSVeuQ3Nrj — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) July 6, 2025

The Steelers and their fanbase are certainly hoping that Ramsey can help them make a return to the playoffs, but for a much deeper run than in recent years. Who knows, maybe Polamalu's advice to Ramsey will help make that a reality.