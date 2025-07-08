Steelers fans have wrong idea with T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward's title-less tenure

T.J. Watt and Cam Heyward are two of the most decorated players of their time in the NFL. Watt is a five-time All-Pro, three-time sack leader, and one-time Defensive Player of the Year. Heyward is also a five-time All-Pro and the 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award Winner. Both were first-round picks by the Pittsburgh Steelers, and both have played their entire careers with the organization. Their careers are just missing one thing: A Super Bowl.

The Steelers certainly feel that pressure. But the fans might feel it most of all. I can't go on Twitter without seeing a member of Steelers Nation tweet out, "Pittsburgh needs a Super Bowl before Heyward/Watt retire." and I FEEL that.

The tough thing is, it might not happen. In fact, it probably WON'T happen.

Don't get me wrong, by September I'll be putting on my black and gold, bright-eyed and bushy-tailed and telling myself "this could be the year!" as I make the pre-game call to my dad. But now, in July, when I can be objective? I remind myself this team hasn't won a playoff game since 2016. And it's HARD to win a Super Bowl, especially from the AFC, when you don't have a top-tier quarterback.

So unlike Stephen A. Smith, instead of thinking a career can only be measured by championship trophies, let's celebrate who players are on the teams BETWEEN the Super Bowl winners.

The 70s saw Terry Bradshaw, Franco Harris, and the original 'Steel Curtain'. The 2000s saw Ben Roethlisberger, Hines Ward, and Troy Polamalu. But as the son of a Steelers fan alive for both those eras, I know about the 80s and 90s teams too. So I know there were legendary Steelers players who were just unfortunate enough to play in the "down years" for the franchise.

Steeler greats without a Super Bowl

There are 43 'Modern Era' players in Pittsburgh's Hall of Honor. Eight of those players did NOT win a Super Bowl in Pittsburgh:

Dermontti Dawson: 13 years with team, HOF, 6x All-Pro, 1990s All-Decade Team

13 years with team, HOF, 6x All-Pro, 1990s All-Decade Team Tunch Ilkin: 13 years with team, 2x Pro Bowl

13 years with team, 2x Pro Bowl Carnell Lake: 10 years with team, 3x All-Pro, 1990s All-Decade Team

10 years with team, 3x All-Pro, 1990s All-Decade Team Louis Lips: 8 years with team, 2x All-Pro, Offensive Rookie of the Year

8 years with team, 2x All-Pro, Offensive Rookie of the Year Rod Woodson: 10 years with team, HOF, 7x All-Pro, All-Decade Team, Defensive Player of the Year

10 years with team, HOF, 7x All-Pro, All-Decade Team, Defensive Player of the Year Greg Lloyd: 10 years with team, 3x All-Pro

10 years with team, 3x All-Pro Kevin Greene: 3 years with team, 3x All-Pro, HOF, All-Decade Team

3 years with team, 3x All-Pro, HOF, All-Decade Team Jason Gildon: 10 years with team, 1x All-Pro

Watt and Heyward would be in this class of beloved Steelers players if they end up never winning a Super Bowl (in Pittsburgh), and no one thinks less of these players in Steelers history because they didn't win one. Now, other than Hall of Fame, the two current Steelers are already the third and fourth most decorated players on this list. Perhaps that will add to the sting some if they end up the best Steelers to never win one.

Maybe this is "cope". Maybe it's my participation trophy era upbringing. But in a world of "ring chasers" and "#RingzCulture" it's nice to remember not ever great, no, LEGENDARY player has a Super Bowl.

The Steelers are one of the most winningest franchises in NFL history. And even they have great players with no titles in their trophy case. Maybe Watt and Heyward will join them. Maybe not. But either way, those are dang good ball players, and sure are fun to root for.