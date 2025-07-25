Steelers GM’s wild Aaron Rodgers claim will have fans rolling their eyes

The Pittsburgh Steelers waited for quarterback Aaron Rodgers to make up his mind, and after multiple weeks, he decided to sign on with the AFC North team. The Steelers are placing a lot of faith in Rodgers, as evidenced by the variety of other win-now moves they've made. But Rodgers has admitted that this could be a one-and-done deal with the Steelers, hinting at retirement after the 2025 season.

But don't tell Steelers general manager Omar Khan that.

During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show on Friday, Khan was asked if he could envision a longer stay in Pittsburgh for Rodgers. Khan can see that happening.

"Obviously, we have to see how the season goes, but absolutely," said Khan. "He's a young 41, and we're obviously taking it year by year, and that's where we're at. But we're obviously not closing the door on anything.

Omar Khan envisions scenario where Aaron Rodgers plays for Steelers in 2026

So, as long as the 2025 season goes well for the Steelers and Rodgers, Khan will happily keep the door open for the four-time NFL MVP to return. But, there is still a risk, as he's going to 42 years old entering the 2026 season and will be 43 by that season's conclusion.

The hope is that Rodgers can play like Tom Brady did when he made the jump from the New England Patriots to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After three seasons, three playoff trips and a Super Bowl title, Brady retired.

Ultimately, it would be up to what Rodgers wants to do. As we've seen in the past, Rodgers marches to the beat of his own drum, and will take as much time as he needs to make a decision. So, it could be another wait for Rodgers for the Steelers in 2026.

Rodgers is coming off of his only full season with the New York Jets, where he threw for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions on a 63.0 completion percentage.

Sure, Rodgers will get to play with a stout defense limiting the opposition and he has a star wide receiver in D.K. Metcalf, but he's competing in the tough AFC. Let's not forget, he has to play the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals twice each this season. Not to mention, he plays playoff contenders like the Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions, and Green Bay Packers. It's far from an easy feat.

The NFL world will have to wait and see if Rodgers pans out in Pittsburgh. If he does, it sounds like Khan is more than open to another contract with the quarterback.