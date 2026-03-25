Steelers' hard line for Aaron Rodgers feels disingenuous after Mike McCarthy comments

It sure doesn't sound like the Pittsburgh Steelers are in a rush to know if Aaron Rodgers will return to quarterback the team or retire in 2026.

New head coach Mike McCarthy spoke at an event at Lambeau Field, where he previously coached Rodgers and the Packers from 2006 to 2018, and made his feelings quite clear on a potential reunion.

"Yes, it'd be a great story," he said enthusiastically on Monday.

Rodgers completed the 2025 season with the Steelers on a one-year deal but long-time head coach Mike Tomlin decided to step down after another first-round playoff exit. McCarthy, who took over in January, warned he wasn't privy to the Super Bowl XLV champion's offseason decision-making timeline.

"I don't know. I would love to tell everybody [there is] breaking news," McCarthy said. "It's really cool to see Aaron at 42 ... and all that he's been able to accomplish and where he's at in his personal life and trying to make this decision."

Steelers look poised to wait as long as it take for Aaron Rodgers' 2026 decision

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Pittsburgh hasn't technically set a deadline for Rodgers like it did last season but general manager Omar Khan told reporters in February he was confident the four-time All-Pro would inform the team sooner than later.

"I think the circumstances are a little different, but just conversations we've had, I don't think either side wants to have this drag on like it did last year," he said.

Rodgers didn't officially sign with the Steelers until early June last year. That wait caused Khan to address the franchise's NFL Draft strategy anticipating his signature. The result? Ohio State QB Will Howard was picked 185th overall. He is currently the team's backup behind Mason Rudolph.

Khan can't afford to take the same approach this April even if Rodgers does return. Many mock drafts project him to take Alabama's Ty Simpson with the 21st overall selection. Despite multiple pundits viewing that as a reach, securing Pittsburgh's QB of the future will be essential regardless of whether Rodgers chooses to take one last run.

"Like all the fans, we're all searching for the next franchise player, the guy that's gonna be our quarterback for the next 10 to 15 years. It might be Will [Howard]," Khan added. "We don't know."

So if there is some arbitrary line in the sand for Rodgers to make his decision, it doesn't appear he or Khan are actually going to respect it. Frankly, Pittsburgh should move forward as if Rodgers isn't coming back. He gets to take his time and the franchise will be prepared for the future no matter what.