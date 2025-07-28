Steelers inadvertently made life harder for the Commanders and Terry McLaurin

It happened already, and it is happening again. We can thank the Pittsburgh Steelers for three of the biggest contract disputes out there in the NFL today. By getting T.J. Watt extended right before training camp, the Steelers effectively forced Trey Hendrickson out of the Cincinnati Bengals' price range, as well as complicated things with the Dallas Cowboys getting a deal done with Micah Parsons.

So the Watt deal makes two. What about the third in question? Well, by trading for DK Metcalf in a deal with the Seattle Seahawks and then extending him, this has played a part in how difficult it has been for the Washington Commanders to get Terry McLaurin a contract extension. He and Metcalf were in the same NFL Draft class. Neither were first-round picks, but both deserve to get paid well.

ESPN's Adam Schefter said on The Pat McAfee Show that McLaurin wants at least DK Metcalf money.

"It's been vast. I would say, DK Metcalf was the same draft class as Terry McLaurin, he got about $33 million per year. I wouldn't think that Terry is willing to take less than that, and I think he wants considerably more than that. Now, what it comes in at, we'll wind up seeing. Washington, they're not there right now. They love and value Terry McLaurin but they love and value him at a different price."

Here is what Schefter had to say while appearing on his ESPN colleague's show to discuss McLaurin.

"It's up to the two sides to figure out a way to bridge their differences..



While McLaurin has shown up to Commanders camp, he has been placed on the PUP list already...

Washington Commanders need Terry McLaurin to potentially win NFC

Right now, I am in the process of picking all my win/loss totals across the NFL and in the Power Four in college football. With both seasons about a month away from starting, I have a little more time to change how I feel about certain teams. When I say that Washington has a great chance to win the NFC, I am not kiddng. Having Philadelphia in-division is a challenge, but this team should be fantastic.

However, I struggle to see Washington winning the division and going on a deep playoff run in January if the Commanders do not have a fully healthy McLaurin playing unencumbered football under a long-term contract. I do think Washington will get it done, but we are entering the greatest season of optimism for the Washington franchise since the dawn of the internet. Let that sink in a bit.

While Pittsburgh may have played a premium to get Metcalf on board, this is the price of doing business with McLaurin if you are Washington. This is not some Brandon Aiyuk "coulda woulda shoulda" nonsense from last summer. McLaurin has been a good soldier in a chaotic organization up to this current offseason. This should not be this difficult to get him extended, but we are so there.

Pittsburgh may not get to a Super Bowl, but may have impacted Washington's chances of reaching it.