Steelers just put all the pressure on Aaron Rodgers after T.J. Watt monster contract

The Pittsburgh Steelers have done a lot this offseason, but they had a huge question mark in T.J. Watt. The star pass rusher was seeking a new contract extension to make him one of the highest paid players at his position in the NFL. However, it appeared the two sides were far apart, due to the gauranteed money.

But on Thursday, the Steelers avoided catastrophe, as they agreed to terms with Watt on a three-year, $123 million contract extension. In this deal, Watt earns $41 million per year and $108 million guaranteed. That annual salary officially makes Watt the highest paid edge rusher in the NFL.

ESPN sources: Steelers star TJ Watt has become the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history for the second time in his illustrious career, reaching agreement today on a three-year, $123 million extension that includes $108M fully guaranteed at signing. The $41 million per year average… pic.twitter.com/si6V7FUdlp — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 17, 2025

And with this signing, the pressure has now only increased for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Even though the quarterback hinted that this could be his last year, the Steelers can't afford a bad season, due in part to their situation at the position beyond this year.

Pressure increases for Aaron Rodgers in Pittsburgh after T.J. Watt contract extension

The worst kept secret in the NFL was that the Steelers were going to sign Rodgers to be their quarterback in 2025. However, it took a bit of waiting, as Rodgers took his time to sign a deal. After agreeing to terms, Rodgers let it be known that this was likely his final season in the NFL.

Considering how much money the Steelers are paying Watt, this is even more of a must-win season for them than ever.

Behind Rodgers on the depth chart is Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson, who are both under contract for just this season. Then there's Will Howard, a rookie they drafted out of Ohio State in the sixth round. It's entirely possible Howard does pan out and can be their quarterback of the future. But, he'd be the only quarterback on the roster entering the 2026 league year if Rodgers, Rudolph, and Thompson all leave.

The Steelers are now committing a ton of money to Watt and wide receiver D.K. Metcalf. So, that would take them out of getting a top quarterback, whether in free agency or the trade block, especially if they are due for a new contract. As we all know, the price for quarterbacks is only increasing, and it will now take over $50 million per year to pay one. That's not ideal.

The Steelers are banking on Rodgers, two years removed from a torn Achilles tendon, and entering the tough AFC. That's a lot to ask for. But now, the Steelers need his very best, and to win a Super Bowl this season. Because after that, they will enter quarterback hell.