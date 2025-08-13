Steelers media turns on Cameron Heyward after latest defiant statement

Cameron Heyward is a Pittsburgh Steelers legend, and when he retires he will most likely be a shoe-in for the team's ring of honor. Heyward deserves it, as he's among the last holdovers of a bygone era where first-round exits weren't the standard of this once-proud organization. Times have changed, and Mike Tomlin's team is holding on for dear life. It remains to be seen if their busy and expensive offseason will include giving Heyward the raise he wants.

Heyward signed a contract extension in September of 2024 for two years and $29 million. Per Over The Cap, his $14.5 million AAV ranks 23rd among NFL interior defensive linemen.

Why Cameron Heyward wants a new contract from the Steelers

Considering Heyward was an All-Pro last season, we can understand his beef. Yet, Heyward is 36 years old and due a decline at some point.

"I understand. I signed a contract last year, but to be completely honest with you, when I signed that, I told him when I have an All-Pro year expecting me to come back and you can look at the contract and see what it was. But I think everybody kind of giggled a little bit, but in my head, I used it as motivation to go out there and prove it," Heyward said at Steelers training camp.

The Ohio State product has a point. He was a downright beast between the tackles last season, as he had eight sacks and 20 quarterback hits in 17 games. Injuries were not an issue for Heyward, and he hasn't slowed down despite concerns about his age. The biggest concern for the Steelers would be if Heyward opted to sit out any regular-season games due to his deal, which doesn't seem to be off the table.

"I'm looking to be valued," Heyward said. "... I know what I bring to this team and what I'm capable of on and off the field, so it's hard for me, after the year I've had, to really justify playing at the number I'm playing at."

Steelers media turns on Cameron Heyward

Pittsburgh media has been in the Steelers corner for decades, if only because they are the most consistent team in the city. The Steelers have won six Super Bowls and are looking for more. While there are some players who can break through that barrier, it all depends on circumstance. Steelers fans – and the media, since they cover games for said fans – did not expect Heyward's contract to be an issue this offseason. Heck, they sure didn't think Heyward would be willing to sit out games that count.

The ultimate Pittsburgh sports radio hater Mark Madden wasn't shy about his feelings, calling out Heyward for his lack of playoff success with the Steelers. Madden suggested that without postseason accoladed, Heyward couldn't call himself an elite player.

Doug Whaley, a former member of the Steelers front office and current media member, didn't hold back either. “This is an abject failure by Cam Heyward and his team [agents]," Whaley said during a radio interview.

Needless to say, the fanbase is growing impatient with Heyward, a player still producing in the twilight of his career. Hopefully the two sides can come to an agreement sooner rather than later.